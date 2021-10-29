Outdoors | Lake Glendale gets much needed face-lift

LAKE GLENDALE — Thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act, enacted in 2019, Lake Glendale, a National Forest Service recreational area in the Shawnee National Forest, will be getting a much needed face-lift.

Over the next 4-5 years the historic picnic shelters with their massive fireplaces will be refurbished. The shelters were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. New bathrooms will be built. The bath house at the beach will be renovated and at least parts of the lake will be dredged.

“They ask for project proposals each year,” said Chad Deaton, the Shawnee National Forest’s recreation program manager. “It’s something that is obviously desperately needed. It was getting to the point at Glendale that many more years of deterioration, it’s not going to be very operational. The buildings are deteriorating.

“We’ll do some restoration on those CCC picnic shelters. Lake Glendale has a lot of history. It all began with the CCC. The picnic shelters were built in the late 1930s by the CCC. We will maintain that character of the CCC era. That’s our goal, especially with the shelter and the toilet facilities at the picnic areas. We’re going to bring in a group called Historic Corps. They are experts in historic masonry. They’ll do the rock work on those chimneys.”

The last significant improvements came in the 1960s when the current bath house and toilet facilities were constructed.

Bids are currently being let. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the calendar year.

“In the first phase, the first thing we want to do is update the electrical service coming into the area,” Deaton said. “It needs new transformers and lines. That’s one of the contracts we’re working on right now. At the same time we’re working on contracts for new bathrooms at Duck and Goose Bay.

"Next year, it’s the replacement of the restroom at Pine Point and the restoration of the historic shelters and the shower houses at the campground. Third year is the beach house. It badly needs work as well. We’re still in planning, whether it’s easier to take it down or restore what is there. Later on is dredging work. The last thing is road work and campground amenities, picnic tables and fire rings.”

Conversely, there will be no new construction. The Great American Outdoors Act is targeted for restoration and deferred maintenance.

Lake Glendale remains one of the most popular destinations in the Shawnee.

“It really is busy,” Deaton said. “You talk to the concessionaire down there, she would love to have more electrical sites because she could fill them. It’s a popular place and this will make it more popular.”

Several other locations in the forest will get face-lifts thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act.

Funding has already been approved for road and bridge work at Iron Furnace. There is a proposal for road work at Jackson Falls and road work and additional parking at Bell Smith Springs. Trail work has been proposed at Lusk Creek and other wilderness areas, in addition to a mountain biking trail at Cedar Lake.

“It’s really created some opportunities,” Deaton said. “It’s a 5-year funding. We’re scrambling to get everything fixed while we can.”

