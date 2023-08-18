These are the dog days of summer.

Technically, we are just past the halfway point of summer, but autumn is coming into view. The days are undeniably shorter, but the weather remains hot and humid. Yet, the signs of fall are everywhere.

Buckeye and tulip poplar leaves are turning color, some are even beginning to fall. The wings of butterflies are starting to show some wear and tear. Some warblers and swallows have already packed their bags and flown south to their wintering grounds.

The forests have gotten a bit quieter as nesting season has passed. Male birds are no longer singing for female companionship. And, the intense heat of most days keeps many birds in the cool shade most of the day.

The spots on fawns are starting to fade and velvet-antlered bucks are a common sight. Without a doubt we are entering a doldrum period in terms of wildlife sightings … many nesting birds are preparing to migrate south, but it’s too early for waterfowl to appear.

Yet, if a person heads out to the woods early in the morning, there are still plenty of critters moving about. This is a collection of photos gleaned from recent drives through Mermet Lake and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.