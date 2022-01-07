Outdoors | Les Winkeler's Top 5 stories of 2021

American society still struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the course of 2021.

However, there were indications, some major, that at least there is hope for things to eventually return to normal.

Two major events, the Grand American and the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days returned after a one-year hiatus in 2020. Those are among the top outdoors stories of the year.

Here are those Top 5 stories:

No. 1

The Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American returned to Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex in August.

The Grand American, the world’s largest trapshooting competition, moved to Sparta from Vandalia, Ohio in 2006.

Because Illinois’ more stringent COVID-19 restrictions, the ATA had to move the Grand American to Missouri in 2020. However, when the pandemic moderated last summer, the event returned to Sparta.

The Missouri venue was considerably smaller than the WSRC. The size of the complex and complications from the pandemic led to significantly lower attendance in 2020. However, registration returned to pre-pandemic levels when the event returned to Sparta last year.

Although the Grand American came back home, it wasn’t without some drama. A variety of issues created labor shortages at the WSRC during the event, but the return of the Grand American was a success.

This year’s event, the 123rd, will be Aug. 3-13.

With more than 5,000 participants competing over a 10-day period, the Grand American generates millions of dollars of revenue for Southern Illinois each year.

No. 2

The return of the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days.

The Southern Illinois celebration is generally regarded as the largest observance of National Hunting and Fishing Days in the country. Prior to the pandemic, the two-day event would draw about 30,000 visitors annually.

Although the show is spread out over much of the John A. Logan College campus in Carterville, state regulations would not allow the event to proceed in 2020.

The show, a somewhat slimmed down version of itself, returned in 2021.

The waterfowl calling contests, one of the signature events of National Hunting and Fishing Days, had to be moved outside. All events that were normally held inside the college buildings were cancelled, but most of the outside activities returned.

No. 3

The drawdown of Crab Orchard Lake.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service discovered the spillway at Crab Orchard Lake was in serious need of repair last year. In order to facilitate the work, the lake level at to be dropped nearly four feet, exposing miles and miles of shoreline.

Although it sounds disruptive, biologists agreed the six-month drawdown was good for the lake.

Grass grew on the exposed shoreline, providing additional food sources for waterfowl. The same grasses will serve as nesting habitat and food sources during the fish spawning season this fall.

In addition, the refuge was able to hold a lake-wide clean-up in which tons of litter were removed from the lake bed. Refuge staff were also able to conduct repairs to boat ramps and fishing piers during the period of low water.

A series of late December and January rain showers has the lake level rising again. The lake is expected to be at normal pool this spring.

No. 4

The release of Cade Bursell’s “Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing.”

Cade Bursell, a professor of film making and cinema at Southern Illinois University, released a documentary outlining the work of local activists to fight clear cutting in the Shawnee National Forest in the early 1990s.

The net effect of the protests and subsequent court cases resulted in a 17-year moratorium on clear-cutting.

In addition to being an important historical document, Bursell’s film also shows that an engaged citizenry can affect government action. Of note, many of the activists quoted in media reports in the 1990s were interviewed for the film, giving it a noteworthy before and after effect.

No. 5

The retirement of Liz Jones as manager of Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

Technically, Jones retired in December of 2019, but we’re not going to quibble over a few days.

Jones worked in the Cache River Watershed for about 30 years. Both Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge and the Cache River State Natural Area grew by leaps and bounds thanks to Jones’ work in purchasing land from willing buyers.

She also helped oversee the reforestation of large tracts of land in the Cache River Watershed.

Jones was a pioneer, one of the few women in leadership roles, in wildlife agencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0