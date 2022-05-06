Outdoors | Light pollution spells trouble for migrating birds

Birds, especially migratory birds, are adversely affected by light pollution.

The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is holding a program “Dim the Lights for Birds at Night” on Word Migratory Bird Day (May 14) to call attention to the situation.

The program will be based at Martha’s Theater on Pigeon Creek Road at the Refuge. Activities will begin at 7 p.m. and it is being sponsored for Environment for the Americas.

“The thing is to dim lights for birds at night,” said Olivia Barragan-Velasquez, who is serving an internship with Environment for the Americas at Crab Orchard National Refuge. ”Basically how people can help avoid bird collisions with buildings and disorienting them from their migration paths which ends causing exhaustion. They fall to the ground and get eaten by cats or other wild animals.”

Environment for the Americas is an organization that attempts to bring people with diverse backgrounds into conservation fields. The organization’s focus is on bird conservation. A resident of Washington State, Barragan-Valesquez graduated from SIU this year with a degree in recreation and a minor in environmental studies.

“My purpose is to make an affect on people’s homes,” Barragan-Velasquez said. “There are tiny ways that you can fix your lighting, switching your bulbs from blue lights to warm lights. The lights have to be pointed down for it to be effective. The goal is for anyone to do their best, even if it’s something small.”

The spring migration is currently underway as summer residents are pouring into the region and northern species are taking a respite here before continuing their journey to the forests of Wisconsin, Minnesota or Canada.

The programs are geared to put visitors in a bird’s place during the evening hours. There is a night-time kayak trip. (It’s already filled.) A guided night-time hike on the Harmony Trail, an astronomy program, fames and crafts.

Visitors are welcome to bring their flashlights, but Barragan-Valesquez said lanterns will also be available to provide lower intensity light.

“I want to be able to have everyone look up at the sky and see everything that is visible,” Barragon-Valesquez said. “I just feel like they would be impacted more. I would like people not to bring their flashlights. It’s going to be darker and harder to see. I guess that’s what I want people to be OK with being uncomfortable a little bit for the benefit of animals.”

Several of the programs are being conducted by members of the Friends of Crab Orchard group.

Hot dogs and smores will also be available.

Neil Vincent, Visitor Services Manager at Carb Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, said he hopes this becomes an annual event.

Registration is required for the Harmony Trail Hike. For registration or additional questions on the program call 618-997-3344.

