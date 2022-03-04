Outdoors | Little Grassy Fish Hatchery is a hidden gem in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE – If you’ve ever caught a catfish in any body of water managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, there is a fair chance that fish was born and raised at Little Grassy Fish Hatchery.

Little Grassy Fish Hatchery is a sprawling, although well-hidden, complex located in Jackson County. It is nestled in the woods just across the road from Little Grassy Lake. The hatchery, which includes 21 ponds, 19 acres of water and a dozen raceways, is expected to produce between 1.25-1.6 million fish this year alone.

It is one of just three state-managed fish hatcheries in the state. The bluegill, redear, black crappie and largemouth bass produced by the Little Grassy Hatchery will be stocked into area lakes. The hatchery provides all the channel and blue catfish fry for the state.

“We only stock state managed waters,” said John Zeigler, hatchery manager. “The biologists that manage those waters put in their requests and that goes through the approval process. We get a list to stock off that. The managed waters includes state owned waters like Ferne Clyffe Lake, but also includes cooperative agreements like Crab Orchard Lake, federal, local, county or city lakes.”

Some lakes are stocked on an annual basis, some every two years and others every three years.

Fish production varies by species. For bluegill, redear and crappie, there is little human interference.

“For our sunfish, our bluegill, our redear and our black crappie, we keep those in the ponds they spawn in year round,” Zeigler said. “Those serve as brood fish pond as well as the fingerling ponds. The adults stay in there the year round. They spawn, then in the fall we harvest the fingerlings out.

“We just let them spawn in the ponds they are in. It’s all pretty natural, hands off. They call that extensive fish culture, because there is not input by us. It’s not very intensive.”

Bass are a bit more complicated. The fry are captured and moved to rearing ponds located at several sites in Southern Illinois. Minnows are added to the rearing pond to facilitate growth.

Catfish are much more intensive.

The channel catfish brood stock are moved to concrete raceways that allow water to be pumped through. Large milk cans are placed in the raceways – channel catfish spawn in protected cavities.

“We’ll bring the eggs inside and incubate them in jars and hatch them out,” Zeigler said. “When they hatch out, we keep them in troughs for a couple of weeks, then move them out to ponds.

“The primary size we stock channel catfish at is the non-vulnerable size, eight- inch size range. We’re primarily focused on getting them up to that eight-inch size.”

When the fish are ready to harvest, hatchery workers drain the water from the ponds. Each pond has a U-shaped concrete basin, called a kettle, at the bottom. Workers use screens to push the fish to one end of the kettle where they can be scooped out in nets or pumped into aerated trucks.

The two primary issues faced by the fisheries biologists are predation and weather.

“The biggest factors of nature in the outdoor production ponds are temperature and oxygen production in those ponds,” Zeigler said. We’re subject to temperature. As temperature goes up, water has less of a capacity for oxygen. So that can limit how much we can feed to ponds and raceways. We have to cut back our feed if temperatures get too high.

“Also we can add aeration. In a normal farm pond, if you’re feeding fish there are a couple of things that can happen, one, the more you feed, the more they respire. They’ll not consume as much oxygen because they aren’t feeding as much. The other thing that happens, when you feed a pond nutrients will build up from the fish’s waste over time.”

Oxygen can be added by introducing fresh water from Little Grassy, electric aeration or tractor-driven paddle wheels.

Zeigler noted that predation by gulls, herons and other birds is expected. In the past few years otters and mink have also been a problem. The hatchery has used electric fences to protect the most vulnerable ponds.

