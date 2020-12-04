Outdoors | Local teen shoots 17-point non-typical buck in Jackson County

“The first time I saw him, I hunt a field, I’m like 10 yards in the woods,” he said. “I looked to my left and he was standing about 30 yards away. I couldn’t shoot him because there was too much stuff between us. I just let him walk. He took the perfect route right to me.

“He looked at me like once or twice and just walked straight up to me. He probably saw me shaking.”

While he may have been shaking on the outside, Boucher didn’t panic.

“I was using a crossbow,” he said. “As soon as I clicked it off safety, I knew something was about to happen.”

The shot was true, dead true. He watched the deer run about 40 yards then topple over. What happened in the next few minutes is more of a blur for Boucher.

“It all happened in less than a minute or two,” he said. “After I watched him fall. And I called my dad. I took a video of me shaking. The whole tree was about to fall over.

“I don’t even know. I was just jumping up and down in my stand. I called my dad instantly, letting him know I shot a monster.”

Boucher said he has taken about 10 deer prior to this one, the largest being “just a little eight-pointer.”