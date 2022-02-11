Outdoors | Look out for elusive jellies at Little Grassy Lake, Crab Orchard

Although rarely seen in the United States, the craspedacusta sowerbyi (freshwater jellyfish) is present in both Little Grassy and Devils Kitchen lakes on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

A 1978 study conducted by Southern Illinois University’s Department of Zoology indicates the species was first noticed in Little Grassy Lake in 1969. The tiny jellyfish has also been seen in Kinkaid Lake, Ferne Clyffe Lake and at Mermet Springs in Southern Illinois.

The jellyfish spend most of their lives in a tiny polyp stage, then develop into the Medusa (jellyfish) stage.

“They are actually found throughout the state,” said Luke Nelson, District 22 fisheries biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “They pop up in some funny places. They are only in still water areas. They are fairly common, but they aren’t seen that often. They spend most of their life in a really small stage. When those blooms happen, it happens at once.”

The “blooms” appear to be triggered by water temperature. The jellyfish are sometimes seen by night fishermen using submerged lights to attract insects. They can be seen floating along just under the surface of the water.

“They lay in that polyp state for a long time,” Nelson said. “You might get a huge bloom one year and not see them again for years.”

Seeing the Medusa stage is something of a crap shoot in Southern Illinois. The most common occurrences seem to be in late summer or early fall when water temperatures can climb to about 80 degrees.

“It’s probably more like a water temperature thing,” Nelson said. “Night time probably wouldn’t hurt either. I wish they were a little more predictable. I think you’re just kind of lucky if you come across a bloom of them.”

“I have done quite a bit of fishing down on Devils Kitchen,” said Dan Wood, a biologist at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. “I’ll pop in a kayak or do some night fishing. I’ve been out there doing some trout fishing with submerged lights, but I haven’t seen them, but the population tends to be cyclical. Multiple visits over a multitude of years might be what it takes.

“It’s not a species we manage for, it’s just one of those ancillary things that’s kind of neat about the place.”

The freshwater jellyfish is native to China. Biologists believe it came to the United States in shipments of ornamental aquatic plants.

It seems to have fit in quite nicely with the ecology in Southern Illinois.

“They don’t really hurt anything,” Nelson said. “They don’t really help anything. They’re just kind of there. It’s kind of just a curiosity anywhere they are at.”

They certainly pose no threat to humans.

“They do have stingers on them,” he said. “They (the Medusa) are the size of a nickel or so. The stingers aren’t long enough to cause any issues with humans. They live as that polyp and they change to that Medusa form. I don’t think it lasts very long.”

The jellyfish are most frequently found in clear water lakes like Devils Kitchen or Little Grassy.

“There is a lot of good habitat for the polyps, a lot of vegetation,” Nelson said. “That clear water is a little less productive so there are probably less predators.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0