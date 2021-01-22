Outdoors | Mark North logs thousands of miles cycling

KARNAK — Barely three hours after he left Harrisburg, Mark North’s bicycle whirred into the Cache River Wetlands Center’s parking lot near Karnak, about 45-50 miles southwest of Harrisburg.
And, North would have arrived sooner if he hadn’t had to backtrack two miles to retrieve his headlamp, or if he hadn’t stopped a couple times to take photographs and grab a bite of lunch.
North, the former track and cross country coach at Sparta High School called the ride “Epic”, which was just what he was shooting for.
“Last year my goal was to ride 10,000 miles, that’s my goal every year,” he said. “I wanted to ride a different road every week, a road I’d never ever been on in my life. That took some doing to find some strange places. This year my goal is I want to do an epic ride every month, something like this. It’s not crazy, it’s something like 45-50 miles.”
The definition of epic is somewhat fluid.
“Something I’ve never done before,” North said. “Something that requires, something kind of off the charts, like doing the Katy Trail, The Chesapeake Canal, I really want to do that. Key West, I really want to ride the Keys. That kind of stuff.”
The Tunnel Hill State Trail, which stretches across Southern Illinois from Eldorado to Karnak might not be as long as the Katy Trail. The scenery might night be as spectacular as the Florida Keys, but it’s a trail North would recommend to anyone.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was fantastic. I want to do both ways. The coolest thing is that giant trestle to nowhere. It would be interesting to see a map of all the old railroads to see where it went before we ripped all the railroads out. That was really cool. I had to stop and take a picture of the trestle.”
Then, of course, there is the 900-foot long railroad tunnel at Tunnel Hill.
“I came to the conclusion a long time ago that the best way to go through the tunnel is to go as fast as you can and just focus straight ahead,” North said. “Then you don’t wobble. My brother and I went through there one time and he had a white shirt on. He just kept going to the wall.
“I also had a very powerful headlight, which was worth riding four extra miles to get. So, that helped. I did have to take my sunglasses off.”
Of course, not everyone is going to cover the 50 miles in just over three hours. North, who has been riding almost daily since 2011, logged more than 15,000 miles last year. He estimates he rode about 12,000 of those miles solo – claiming most people don’t want to ride their bikes when it’s 30 degrees.
“That’s more than I drove,” he said. “I’m blaming it on COVID. As you’re aware, I didn’t do a whole lot in the spring in terms of officiating track meets last year. I had 40-something track meets scheduled for the spring. I’d just get on my bike and start riding. I’d get home and piddle around. At four o’clock I’d go, ‘Oh, track meet.’ And, I’d get on my bike and ride some more. Then it just got to be an infection.
“Then a friend of mine said, this was in October maybe, he said, ‘You know, you could get 15,000.’ I said, ‘No, you could get 15,000.’ It was still a pretty formidable number, but November was just a perfect month. I did 1,471 miles in November. Then, I was mad at myself, why didn’t you ride 29 more miles and get 1,500. So, it got away from me.”
And, although North has some major rides in the back of his mind, a return to the Tunnel Hill Trail is a top priority.
“Absolutely,” he said, “I want to bring my grandson down. My son just started riding a little bit. I want to bring them down. I bought my grandson a mountain bike on his eighth birthday. I like to ride with him. That’s definitely going to be on my to-do list.”