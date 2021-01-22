Outdoors | Mark North logs thousands of miles cycling

“I loved it,” he said. “It was fantastic. I want to do both ways. The coolest thing is that giant trestle to nowhere. It would be interesting to see a map of all the old railroads to see where it went before we ripped all the railroads out. That was really cool. I had to stop and take a picture of the trestle.”

Then, of course, there is the 900-foot long railroad tunnel at Tunnel Hill.

“I came to the conclusion a long time ago that the best way to go through the tunnel is to go as fast as you can and just focus straight ahead,” North said. “Then you don’t wobble. My brother and I went through there one time and he had a white shirt on. He just kept going to the wall.

“I also had a very powerful headlight, which was worth riding four extra miles to get. So, that helped. I did have to take my sunglasses off.”

Of course, not everyone is going to cover the 50 miles in just over three hours. North, who has been riding almost daily since 2011, logged more than 15,000 miles last year. He estimates he rode about 12,000 of those miles solo – claiming most people don’t want to ride their bikes when it’s 30 degrees.