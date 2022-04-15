Outdoors | Max Hutchison's lasting bond to Heron Pond

No one is closer, literally or figuratively, to Heron Pond than Max Hutchison.

Hutchison lives along a gravel road, just about a quarter-mile from the nature preserve he helped create more than 50 years ago. He was one of the featured speakers at a Saturday event sponsored by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Friends of the Cache River Watershed and Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves that commemorated the 50th anniversary of Heron Pond being named an Illinois Nature Preserve.

Fortunately, attitudes have changed in the past five decades, or this jewel of Southern Illinois may no longer exist. Heron Pond is located on the banks of the Cache River, just west of Belknap.

“A lot of land was being cleared and drained in the 1950s and 1960s,” Hutchison said. “There wasn’t the concern for saving wetlands. Most people wanted them drained and farmed.

“I guess it goes back to when I was a kid. I loved to hunt and fish. I always loved Heron Pond with the big cypress trees. I just always thought it was a neat place, It was a great place to trap, duck hunt and squirrel hunt. The idea that something might happen to it, I think quite a few of us got concerned.”

Hutchison, who was in graduate school at Southern Illinois University at the time, got in on the bottom floor of saving this important resource. He was part of a team assigned to identify high-priority sites. Heron Pond was at, or near the top of the list.

After the Illinois Nature Preserves Act was passed, the state began contacting landowners in an effort to save the wetlands. Hutchinson said the state was fortunate that most of the land surrounding Heron Pond was owned by two entities, the Main Brothers (a logging operation) and the Marshall family farm.

Neither landowner had created much disturbance to the pond, and by that time were willing sellers.

And, so the land acquisition and restoration began.

Over the years, restoration has included fixing drainage and shoring up the river bank. A short trail now leads visitors from the parking lot to a metal boardwalk that places you directly in the middle of a cypress swamp.

“What you see down there, they started putting that in by the late 80s,” said Andy West, who was a natural areas biologist with the Illinois Department of Conservation at the time. “If that work hadn’t been done, Heron Pond would be bone dry, the natural levee between the river and Heron Pond would have collapsed.

Fifty years later, both Hutchinson and West are happy with the fruits of their labor.

“I think so,” Hutchison said. “I sure do. I think things have worked out better than I was afraid they might. One of the things I’m proud of is there has been relatively very little vandalism or abuse, or people actually disturbing the area significantly.”

“Nothing in management in conservation is completely accomplished,” West added. “This is going to be a centuries long struggle, how we live within the environment. The Cache has been held up as a really good model of stewardship, but you’re never quite through with it.”

Complete or not, the work of Hutchison, West and countless others helped preserve this area for the world. Anyone can stroll down the path, listen to the great blue herons, woodpeckers and prothonotary warblers, watch the turtles in the Cache River and enjoy the quiet of this remote location.

“Serenity,” West said. “That’s a total feeling. I’ve done this, if I had a chance right now I’d take a lawn chair, a good book and plenty of mosquito repellent and just sit out there all day and read. It’s just a wonderful place. It will always be one of my favorite places.”

