BELL SMITH SPRINGS — Experience is a major component of learning.

That’s what brought 17 Meridian Unit 101 seventh-graders to Bell Smith Springs last week. The students enjoyed a few hours in nature and participated in meditation exercises as well.

The excitement was palpable as the school bus doors swung open at the Hunting Branch parking lot. The students rushed to the edge of the stream, eager to try their hands, or more accurately their feet, at stepping across the larger stones without getting wet.

However, the enthusiasm had to be contained long enough for the young men and ladies to receive an orientation from field trip organizer Marcella Woodson and a short address from long-time Shawnee National Forest activist Sam Stearns.

“The students didn’t have a field trip this year,” said Woodson, a former Meridian teacher and now a certified yoga instructor. “Since it’s the end of the year and the weather has broken, we wanted to be able to get them out in the elements. And, also, to be able to expose them to more of nature, and more things they might not have in the regular school year like coming out and being able to do yoga and practice mindfulness techniques in the elements.

“This is probably the first time most of them have been here unless they have friends or family outside of school that actually participate in the outdoors," Woodson said.

The students listened intently enough, but were clearly chomping at the bit to cross the stream. After everyone made the crossing without dampening their shoes, they began the short walk to Hill Branch, a large area of exposed rock where students and instructors took about a 30 minute break for stretching and meditation.

“It’s a chance for them to decompress,” Woodson said. “A lot of these students, outside of school, are dealing with other traumas. They are dealing with things where they may not have the leeway or the access to discuss, or even decompress from at home and in school. This is a chance for them to just be really aware and available.

“They were really excited. They were really excited about the yoga part of it because that’s something they already have been exposed to in school. But, to be able to do it out here, on the hike, in the elements, they’re pretty excited.”

James Spencer, one of the few students who had been to Hill Branch before, was happy to be back, spending times with his friends just walking around.

“I had been there once with mom and dad,” he said. “Mainly, the sound of water flowing just calms me down a little bit. And, it’s absolutely beautiful.”

And, while the morning was free flowing, it also exposed the students to a natural wonder near their home, a site that few of them had ever seen.

“We want them to really learn how to explore and be more adventurous, to be able to understand how nature works and the safety of being outside and having access to things they typically wouldn’t in their normal neighborhood environments,” Woodson said.

Stearns was encouraged by the questions the students peppered him with.

“The use of a place like Bell Smith Springs as an outdoors laboratory for research and those kids being there that day full of questions and displaying that sense of wonder when they see things they haven’t seen before, that just showed me what a great classroom nature can be. It makes you feel good,” he said.

For Stearns, stewardship was the word of the day.

“My main emphasis is that public land belongs to everybody, including them,” he said. “The second part of that is, with the rights we have there come the responsibilities of stewardship.”