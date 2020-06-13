Outdoors | Mermet Lake is a magnet for wildlife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERMET LAKE — Mermet Lake is one of my favorite places in Southern Illinois.

It’s not particularly scenic as far as lakes go — the surrounding topography is flat. Three sides of the lake are rip-rapped. However, it is a wildlife magnet.

The reason is simple — habitat.

First there is the obvious, the lake. The lake is surrounded by hardwood forest on two sides, forest that is flooded during waterfowl season. The south side is swamp, laden with cypress and tupelo trees. The fourth side is open fields.

And, the gravel road across the levee ties all the elements together, inserting visitors almost directly into each different ecosystem. You can see mink, otters and raccoons, ducks and geese and songbirds of every color.

The only downside, Mermet is closed to the general public for nearly three months each year. The park is closed for a month prior to waterfowl season and during the 60-day season, re-opening on Feb. 1.

Nearly every year, mine is one of the first cars to enter the park on Feb. 1.