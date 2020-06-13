Outdoors | Mermet Lake is a magnet for wildlife

MERMET LAKE — Mermet Lake is one of my favorite places in Southern Illinois.
It’s not particularly scenic as far as lakes go — the surrounding topography is flat. Three sides of the lake are rip-rapped. However, it is a wildlife magnet.
The reason is simple — habitat.
First there is the obvious, the lake. The lake is surrounded by hardwood forest on two sides, forest that is flooded during waterfowl season. The south side is swamp, laden with cypress and tupelo trees. The fourth side is open fields.
And, the gravel road across the levee ties all the elements together, inserting visitors almost directly into each different ecosystem. You can see mink, otters and raccoons, ducks and geese and songbirds of every color.
The only downside, Mermet is closed to the general public for nearly three months each year. The park is closed for a month prior to waterfowl season and during the 60-day season, re-opening on Feb. 1.
Nearly every year, mine is one of the first cars to enter the park on Feb. 1.
This year the case of Mermet deprivation ran even deeper. I had only been to the lake three or four times before the lake was shuttered because of coronavirus on March 23. The park was finally re-opened May 29.
Predictably, I was there bright and early. And, I wasn’t alone. Parking lots were filled with boat trailers. Bank fishermen lined the levee and there were a parade of cars circling the lake, camera lenses protruding from their windows.
Unfortunately, Mermet is about 45 minutes from my home. That’s not far, but it’s also not close enough to allow spur of the moment visits.
If a sudden window of opportunity opens, Sahara Woods State Fish and Wildlife Area is just a few miles from home. Unfortunately, Sahara Woods was also closed until May 29.
After spending several hours at Mermet May 29, I capped the day with a visit to Sahara Woods. While being deprived of these two wonderful places was difficult, the wait was worth it. The wildlife remained plentiful as these photos attest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!