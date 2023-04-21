MERMET LAKE — To the uninformed, Mermet Lake is nondescript, perhaps even ugly.

It is a man-made, shallow bowl, surrounded by rip rap on three sides. There are no towering mountains in the background, not even any visible hills.

However, the people familiar with the lake know it is a wildlife magnet, particularly in the spring.

Mermet is surrounded by several types of habitat, bottomland forest, cypress swamp and agricultural land. As a result, all different types of critters are brought together in a compact area. Never was that more apparent than on a trip earlier this week.

Driving to the entrance to the lake, there was a Cooper’s hawk chasing a pair of songbirds. While investigating the hawk, an osprey circled just above the vehicle. Within the next 30 minutes there were coots, great egrets, Canada goose goslings, eastern bluebirds, eastern kingbirds, palm warblers and even a blue grosbeak.

However, the highlight of the morning was watching a pair of minks frolic on the bank. It’s not unusual to see a mink occasionally, but, two at once … that’s a bonus. The mink sniffed the ground incessantly, obviously on the hunt, totally oblivious to our presence.

We followed them from a safe distance in our vehicle until they both plunged into the water and swam away.

As far as Mermet Lake is concerned, beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder.