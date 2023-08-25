MERMET LAKE — No one is certain exactly how many mink there are in Illinois. No one is certain if the population is declining or expanding.

One thing that is a certainty, at least anecdotally, is that the small mammal is thriving at Mermet Lake, located on Route 45 between Vienna and Metropolis.

“We see mink quite a bit down here,” said Chris McGinness, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent at Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. “I have seen mink out here for many years, and seen several of them. I don’t necessarily know there are more right now. They may be just a little more exposed. I don’t know if they’ve been moving around a little more.”

McGinness said staff members at Mermet probably spot one of the elusive mammals a couple times a month. Mink are small; they weigh less than five pounds. They are secretive and they are most active from dusk to dawn.

The most frequent sightings seem to be around Tucker Ditch, the waterway bordering the lake’s west levee. In recent years the IDNR has held water in the woods in that area of the lake for much of the year. That may be a reason mink seem to be congregating there.

The most effective way for the state to monitor the mink population is through trapper surveys.

“It’s hard to say for sure (if the mink population is expanding),” said Stan McTaggart, the IDNR’s Wildlife Diversity Program Manager. “We don’t have any surveys that are comprehensive enough to boil them down in a region like that. Overall, I haven’t noticed anything. When you try to isolate a region and look at trends, it’s hard to do.”

The chances of spotting a mink in the wild are somewhat remote. You can reduce those odds by looking in the right places.

“Mink love to hunt the edges, the combination of cover for anything they can catch; crawfish, muskrats, any place there is cover from prey,” McTaggart said. “They like anything as long as they have good cover and plenty of prey. They are hunting the rip rap along lake shores.

“They’re just so adaptable, they can do well just about anywhere there is water,” he said.

The time of the year also matters. Although mink don’t truly hibernate, they hunker down through the cold winter months, frequently in muskrat dens they have commandeered.

McTaggart said there are just 6-7,000 active trappers in the state.

“Honestly, I think there are a lot of people doing it on the nuisance side,” he said. “They aren’t doing it for profit. They’re doing it because they like to do it. There are some people doing it with their children knowing they aren’t going to get much of a return.

“There are some folks that do it no matter what the prices are. There are others that will jump in when the prices are good.”

Currently, a mink pelt will only fetch $5-6.

“The decline of fur prices is pretty staggering,” McTaggart said. “The numbers for raccoon would shock you. Most of them didn’t sell. People are lucky to get $1.50 out of them. Beaver are up a little bit, that’s the glimmer of hope in the market this year. I think there is a little bit of demand for them.”