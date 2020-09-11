Outdoors | Mermet Lake to add eight-acre wetland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERMET — Chris McGinness, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent at Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area never met a wetland he didn’t like.

Construction is currently underway on a new eight-acre wetland at the waterfowl hunting mecca located about 15 miles south of Vienna. The additional eight acres gives Mermet about 900 total acres of wetland, greentree reservoirs and moist soil units.

“I’m trying to get everything either converted to wetland, forest or prairies before I leave,” said McGinness, who is facing retirement in the next several years. “We have targeted any sizable fields that we have to convert them over to wetlands.”

The new wetland is located on the southwest corner of the lake. The eight-acre tract was sometimes planted in row crops and sometimes left in grasses.

“It’s just going to be a shallow wetland, basically for goose and duck hunting,” McGinness said. “It won’t be a hunting area for a couple years. We’ll let waterfowl imprint into it before we start hunting it, but eventually they will be allowed to hunt it.”

For the past month or so, heavy equipment operators have been moving soil, digging to 12-18 inches and using the soil to build a dike around the area.