Outdoors | Mermet Lake to add eight-acre wetland

MERMET — Chris McGinness, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ site superintendent at Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area never met a wetland he didn’t like.
Construction is currently underway on a new eight-acre wetland at the waterfowl hunting mecca located about 15 miles south of Vienna. The additional eight acres gives Mermet about 900 total acres of wetland, greentree reservoirs and moist soil units.
“I’m trying to get everything either converted to wetland, forest or prairies before I leave,” said McGinness, who is facing retirement in the next several years. “We have targeted any sizable fields that we have to convert them over to wetlands.”
The new wetland is located on the southwest corner of the lake. The eight-acre tract was sometimes planted in row crops and sometimes left in grasses.
“It’s just going to be a shallow wetland, basically for goose and duck hunting,” McGinness said. “It won’t be a hunting area for a couple years. We’ll let waterfowl imprint into it before we start hunting it, but eventually they will be allowed to hunt it.”
For the past month or so, heavy equipment operators have been moving soil, digging to 12-18 inches and using the soil to build a dike around the area.
“We hired a contractor to come in,” McGinness said. “He’s taken some of the soil out of the field and building levees around it. The majority of it will be 18 inches and under, most of it 12 inches and under. There will be some deeper spots, you want some differences. We’ll slowly drain it in the spring to allow invertebrates to survive and let moist soil plants come in.
“We will eventually run pipes from the pump across the road to be able to flood it. That will be Phase Two. We’re hoping if it quits raining, he can get it finished in a week. Then, we’ll have to submit plans for money (to construct the pumping system) which could take a year.”
The good news for taxpayers -- the project, which had been on the drawing board for 4-5 years, didn’t cost Illinois a cent.
“We got duck stamp grant this summer,” McGinness said.
He hopes similar grants can be obtained to pay for the second phase. In addition, grant applications are pending on projects for 20 more acres McGinness would like to see converted to wetlands.
Moist soil plants will be sown once the dirt is moved.
“We’ll probably put millet and buckwheat in there and see what naturally comes back,” McGinness said. “If we can get our pipe work done over there, we can do some moist soil units because we can control things. That would be my preference.”
Other wetland areas at Mermet have produced good grain crops geared for waterfowl this summer.
“Mostly, small grains, millet, buckwheat and milo” McGinness said. “We planted some corn early, but it was so wet, it just didn’t make it. We have some pretty good small grains in there. “
Waterfowl season opens Nov. 26 in the South Zone.
