Outdoors | Mike Baltz is keeping a sharp eye on this year's fall migration

Millions of songbirds are currently moving south to their wintering grounds, but the movement goes largely unnoticed, except for avid birders.
That’s not surprising.
Generally speaking, the migration doesn’t occur in huge waves, like when Canada geese or snow geese flock into an area. Some of the bird species, particularly warblers, are no longer in breeding plumage. The warblers are not only small in stature, they’re nondescript.
Finally, they aren’t singing. Birds sing in the spring in an effort to attract mates.
“It’s a silent wave,” said Mike Baltz of Carbondale. “The spring chorus is sometimes overwhelming, now it’s easy to believe there aren’t that many birds out there. With the exception of cardinals and Carolina wrens, you can walk out and it’s dead quiet. You stand there for a few minutes and things start moving. You hold your breath and think, ‘Crap, did something happen overnight?’”
Baltz, who has a doctorate in ornithology, is one who notices the fall migration. He has been monitoring his backyard on a nearly daily basis, noting the southbound songbirds. The fall migration suits him.
His doctoral studies took him to the Caribbean to study warblers in the winter months. As a result, he is accustomed to identifying warblers in their non-breeding plumage. Plus, he works by sight, rather than by ear.
“It’s so quiet,” he said. “The other thing about it, I’ve been doing this thing, I’ve had the opportunity starting in about April, I’ve been doing 10-minute point counts off my deck on most mornings. One of the things I’m a fan of and a proponent of is taking time to appreciate what is literally in your back yard in terms of nature. If you’re a birder, a lot of birders have list, one can be a yard list.”
So far this fall, Baltz has spotted golden-winged warblers and Wilson’s warblers in his backyard.
“I’ve had almost a dozen and a half warbler species already, just in my backyard,” he said.
But, fall birding doesn’t have to be frustrating to the novice.
“The good news, honestly, fewer than half of the warblers have confusing fall plumage,” Baltz said. “The redstarts, prairie warblers and Kentucky warblers look the same, black and white warblers and northern parulas. There are just quite honestly a handful that are really confusing.”
For successful fall birding, Baltz suggests finding edge habitat and keeping your binoculars at the ready position.
“You don’t have to go too far to see interesting stuff,” he said. “You want to be where you can get a good view of birds. The forest is not a good place to see birds in the fall. You want to be where there is a lot of surface area where you can see birds. The wood edge is the good place.
“The falling leaves, most of them are yellow, they do a heckuva warbler imitation. Look for movement. The thing to do for sure is spend more time with your binoculars in the ready position. If you can’t see the bird, bring the binoculars down.”
Looking for movement with the naked eye allows you to scan a greater area than searching the leaves through binoculars.
Other migrations are also occurring. Pelicans are being seen at various lakes throughout Southern Illinois. Sandpipers and other shore birds are also moving through.
“We don’t have great shorebird habitat, all those sandpipers and plovers, everything that eats insects, fish and snails is heading south for the winter,” Baltz said. “If you’re at a wetland, you’ve got the waders and some shorebirds to keep your eyes open for.”
Another way to improve your success is to do a little homework. Look at the birding guides to see what might be moving through the area. Baltz also suggests using a guide specific to the eastern United States.
