Outdoors | Mike Baltz is keeping a sharp eye on this year's fall migration

“It’s so quiet,” he said. “The other thing about it, I’ve been doing this thing, I’ve had the opportunity starting in about April, I’ve been doing 10-minute point counts off my deck on most mornings. One of the things I’m a fan of and a proponent of is taking time to appreciate what is literally in your back yard in terms of nature. If you’re a birder, a lot of birders have list, one can be a yard list.”

So far this fall, Baltz has spotted golden-winged warblers and Wilson’s warblers in his backyard.

“I’ve had almost a dozen and a half warbler species already, just in my backyard,” he said.

But, fall birding doesn’t have to be frustrating to the novice.

“The good news, honestly, fewer than half of the warblers have confusing fall plumage,” Baltz said. “The redstarts, prairie warblers and Kentucky warblers look the same, black and white warblers and northern parulas. There are just quite honestly a handful that are really confusing.”

For successful fall birding, Baltz suggests finding edge habitat and keeping your binoculars at the ready position.