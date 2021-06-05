Outdoors | Monarch Watch program helps restore butterfly habitat

In the meantime, Monarch Watch continues its research into this colorful butterfly.

“We’ve tagged over 2 million monarch butterflies,” Taylor said. “It’s an absolute gold mine about the migration. It tells us how the migration responds to conditions during the breeding season. It turned out to be one of those long-term studies that has really paid off.

We’ve had about 20,000 recoveries in Mexico. The timing and pace of the migration is somehow linked to some celestial changes. Migration begins when sun angle falls below 57 degrees. There is still a lot of mystery about it. It is affected by the weather, but they are moving somehow in concert with celestial changes.”

As a result, migration in the northern part of the range begins in mid-August. Monarch butterflies in Southern Illinois don’t start the arduous journey to Mexico until nearly a month later.

Taylor said the human connection to the monarch has helped make his program a success.

“Among the insects you know, this is the most accessible one,” he said. “It’s showy, it’s slow moving. It’s conspicuous on flowers. Kids pick them up, bring them home and look at the life history. They are used in teaching.