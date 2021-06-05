Outdoors | Monarch Watch program helps restore butterfly habitat

Seeing a precipitous decline in the monarch butterfly population helped Chip Taylor make a career decision.
Taylor, a long-time bee biologist at Kansas University, was winding down a project on killer bees in 1990 when the plight of the monarch caught his attention.
“That (killer bee) work was coming to an end by 1990,” Taylor said. “I could see the writing on the wall and could see there would be no more funding for it. I realized there was a big gap in knowledge on monarchs:
He has spent the intervening 32 years filling in those gaps.
The program, which has since morphed into The Monarch Watch began simply enough. Initially, it was a simple tagging program.
“Now I have four full-time employees,” Taylor said. “We supply monarchs for research purposes. We have created an artificial diet for research purposes. Since 2010 we have facilitated getting one million milkweed plants in the ground. We’re doing what we can for monarch conservation.”
The milkweed plant is a vital part of this equation. It is the only plant the milkweed caterpillar eats. And, milkweed has been disappearing from the American landscape for the past 20 years.
“There were big hits starting in early 2000s” Taylor said. “Herbicide tolerant plants were introduced. That had the effect of eliminating milkweed growing in corn and soybean fields. We saw a direct decline.
“The renewable fuel standard in 2007. It asked that a lot of corn be used to produce ethanol and increased the amount of corn being grown on marginal land. That was another big factor. Right now we’re quite certain the habitat loss has been so great we’ll never get back to the populations we saw in the early 1990s.”
Yet, Monarch Watch is fighting back, one milkweed plant at a time, through its Monarch Waystation Program. It’s easy to help.
A handout created by Monarch Watch states: “To offset the loss of milkweeds and nectar sources we need to create, conserve and protect monarch butterfly habitats. You can help by creating ‘Monarch Waystations’ in home gardens, at schools, businesses, parks, zoos, nature centers, along roadsides and on other unused plots of land. Creating a Monarch Waystation can be as simple as adding milkweeds and nectar sources to existing gardens or maintaining natural habitats with milkweeds. No effort is too small to have a positive impact.”
Monarch Watch suggests a plot of no less than 100 square feet.
“Illinois is one of our big states in terms of our Monarch Waystation Program,” Taylor said. “In Illinois we have 2,459 monarch waystations that are registered. Illinois is the second ranking state in the United States in terms of monarch habitats that have been created.
“If you create it, they will come.”
In the meantime, Monarch Watch continues its research into this colorful butterfly.
“We’ve tagged over 2 million monarch butterflies,” Taylor said. “It’s an absolute gold mine about the migration. It tells us how the migration responds to conditions during the breeding season. It turned out to be one of those long-term studies that has really paid off.
We’ve had about 20,000 recoveries in Mexico. The timing and pace of the migration is somehow linked to some celestial changes. Migration begins when sun angle falls below 57 degrees. There is still a lot of mystery about it. It is affected by the weather, but they are moving somehow in concert with celestial changes.”
As a result, migration in the northern part of the range begins in mid-August. Monarch butterflies in Southern Illinois don’t start the arduous journey to Mexico until nearly a month later.
Taylor said the human connection to the monarch has helped make his program a success.
“Among the insects you know, this is the most accessible one,” he said. “It’s showy, it’s slow moving. It’s conspicuous on flowers. Kids pick them up, bring them home and look at the life history. They are used in teaching.
“There is this wonder. It comes and it goes. It goes to Mexico. That’s pretty amazing, isn’t it? It’s difficult to understand human emotions, but there are some connections being made to this insect.”