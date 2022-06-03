Outdoors | Mountains are among South Dakota's best natural treasures

CUSTER STATE PARK, South Dakota – The relative juxtaposition of South Dakota’s Black Hills and Badlands National Park is mind-boggling.

According to Google Maps, Badlands National Park and Custer State Park, the centerpiece of the Black Hills’ tourist destinations, are just 68.9 miles apart by road. As the ubiquitous western meadowlark flies, it’s probably several miles closer.

While the Badlands are generally stark and largely devoid of trees, the Black Hills are mountainous, covered with pines, almost lush. The Badlands has a real desert feel while the word alpine comes to mind while driving through the Black Hills.

There are plenty of tourist destinations dotting the Black Hills – Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, the gambling town of Deadwood. Yet, the hills, dare we say mountains, are the true stars of the show?

Driving the Needles Highway is an adventure in and of itself. The narrow two-lane road, filled with hairpin turns and one-way tunnels, carries visitors through dense forests accentuated with towering granite spires.

And, no visit to the Black Hills is complete without driving Custer State Park’s Wildlife Loop Road. The road allows you to view buffalo, pronghorn antelope, mule and white-tailed deer from remarkably close range.

There is no shortage of trails if you want to go searching for mountain bluebirds, western kingbirds or the aforementioned meadowlarks.

But, Custer State Park is hardly the only natural destination worth seeing. A drive through Spearfish Canyon, located near Deadwood, allows you to hike to the base of waterfalls and provides ample hiking adventures.

Best of all, life just seems to slow down in the Black Hills, whether you’re staring at waterfalls, or enjoying the seemingly endless view from Mount Coolidge. It has to be seen to be appreciated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0