Outdoors | National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration moves to Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

For the first time in more than three decades, the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days is hitting the road.

The event, held the fourth weekend of September annually, has been a fixture at John A. Logan College in Carterville. This year the event is being held at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25.

“It’s been on our Carterville campus parking lot,” said Chris Naegele, director of events and conferences at John A. Logan College. “That lot is under construction. That precludes us from having the event here. Du Quoin is in the college district and a strong part of the college.

“We started looking at various locations to have it. The fair people offered the fairgrounds and it’s going to work. The fairgrounds offers everything we need. They have space for indoor exhibits, for outdoor exhibits. They have water.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will stock the smaller pond at the fairgrounds for the kids fishing area.

Oasis Outdoors is the event’s title sponsor. In addition to recreational vehicles, they will be bringing personal watercraft to the event. Personal watercraft demonstrations will be held on Cut Lake at the fairgrounds. There are also plans to hold water skiing demonstrations. There will be metal detector demonstrations.

“That’s definitely something we’d have a hard time doing at Logan,” Naegele said.

National Hunting and Fishing Days will be centered around the Exhibit Hall and Cut Lake.

“Parking will be inside the gate,” Naegele said. “Probably they’ll be going through the main gate. We’re going to be using the exhibit hall area. We won’t get as far as the grandstand. We have plenty of space, but we’re not having you walk everywhere.

“I think what people are going to see are the advantages to the fairgrounds, shade, and we’re able to have a larger indoors space. We will have food vendors at the fairgrounds.”

One of the intents this year is to expand the array of vendors and presentations to take a wider view of recreational activities offered in Southern Illinois.

“We’re also calling it everything outdoors,” Naegele said. “We are really promoting any kind of outdoor activity. That’s the direction we’re heading. That’s why we have the ski boats, that’s why we have the personal watercraft.”

Yet, the event will be quite recognizable to long-time patrons.

In addition to the kid’s fishing area there will be a BB gun range. A full slate of calling contests will be held Saturday on an outdoors stage. Camo the Clown will be there to entertain kids of all ages. There will be dock dogs and agility dogs. This year there will also be demonstrations of duck-herding dogs.

Another new feature will be the Fetch and Fish tank that will offer dog demonstrations as well as presentations on hogging catfish.

The high school bass tournament sponsored by Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge also returns this year. However, because of the distance from Crab Orchard Lake, the weigh-in will not be held at the fairgrounds. Naegele said he is hoping to have a remote broadcast of the weigh-in.

Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation will also be back to showcase its work with injured wild animals.

And, another feature of holding the event at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds is the availability of camping. Anyone interested in camping at the site can call (618) 542-1515.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

Naegele said more events are being added. He said updated information is posted at www.sihfd.com and on the Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days Facebook page.