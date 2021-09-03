Outdoors | National Hunting and Fishing Days stands the test of time

The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days has stood the test of time.

The event has flourished through heat waves, flash flooding, unexpected cold snaps and budget cutbacks. Nothing could derail the event until COVID-19 appeared on the scene. The iconic event had to be cancelled last year due to the virus, but is set for a comeback this year.

John A. Logan College in Carterville is set to host the 2021 event Sept. 25-26. The event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admittedly, National Hunting and Fishing Days will have a slightly different look this year, but not all of the changes are related to COVID-19.

“We’re dealing with COVID,” said Chris Naegele, who took over from Barry Hancock as chairman of the event this year. “It is still creating some questions and so forth. We feel comfortable in having the event, especially since it is outside. One of the things the administration decided early on is that it is going to be an outside event. We are not opening up our building this year. Some of that was COVID, some of that is construction on our campus and some of that was due to a fire we had in the past year.”

As a result, all the waterfowl calling contests, one of the cornerstones of the event, will be held outside.