Outdoors | National Hunting and Fishing Days stands the test of time

The Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days has stood the test of time.
The event has flourished through heat waves, flash flooding, unexpected cold snaps and budget cutbacks. Nothing could derail the event until COVID-19 appeared on the scene. The iconic event had to be cancelled last year due to the virus, but is set for a comeback this year.
John A. Logan College in Carterville is set to host the 2021 event Sept. 25-26. The event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admittedly, National Hunting and Fishing Days will have a slightly different look this year, but not all of the changes are related to COVID-19.
“We’re dealing with COVID,” said Chris Naegele, who took over from Barry Hancock as chairman of the event this year. “It is still creating some questions and so forth. We feel comfortable in having the event, especially since it is outside. One of the things the administration decided early on is that it is going to be an outside event. We are not opening up our building this year. Some of that was COVID, some of that is construction on our campus and some of that was due to a fire we had in the past year.”
As a result, all the waterfowl calling contests, one of the cornerstones of the event, will be held outside.
“We will have a tent specifically for calling contests,” Naegele said. “We’ll have both the youth and adult competition, youth on Saturday, adults on Sunday.”
The annual high school bass fishing tournament has been cancelled this year, but that is not related to COVID-19. Due to repair work on the Crab Orchard Lake spillway the lake has been dropped by four feet, creating hazardous conditions on the water.
The other major change involves a parking fee. There has never been an admission charge or parking fee at the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days. This year there will be a $5 parking fee per car, or attendees can opt to bring a bag of non-perishable food goods.
“The administration looked at the event, in order to keep it viable, we just had to come up with some situations where we could cover cost,” Naegele said. “If a person wants to bring in some non-perishable goods, we’ll be working with some organizations and we’ll distribute the food to local food banks.
“It will be interesting. We’ll be working with some local groups to do the financial collection and distributing food. Hopefully, the food banks will be able to benefit. Hopefully, it will give visitors an option.”
However, the remainder of the event should look familiar to long-time patrons.
“A lot of the kid’s things are still going to be going on,” Naegele said. “A good percentage of our vendors are making appearances again. We’re always concerned if people get out of traditions, but we’re going to do everything we can to bring it back. I can’t say we’ll be back to 100 percent, I think we’ll be back to about 90 percent.
“We’re strongly encouraging people to wear masks. We will follow protocols issued by the governor. We will closely monitor protocols, just as a matter of safety. We’ll have plenty of hand sanitizing stations and we’ll do what we can to space people out.”
In addition, the size of the Logan campus will allow organizers to spread out events.
Most of the regular National Hunting and Fishing Days regular features will return including the kid’s shooting and fishing areas, the Buckskinner Village, The Bass Tub, diving dogs and Camo the Clown. In addition, Lacey Jones of Du Quoin, star of the Discovery Channel’s “Naked and Afraid” will make an appearance.