Outdoors | New edition of A Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Illinois slithers onto shelves

The second edition of A Field Guide to Amphibians and Reptiles of Illinois is on the shelves.

Co-author Christopher A. Phillips, the principal research scientist and Curator of Amphibians and Reptiles at the Illinois Natural History Survey Center for Biodiversity, said it is far superior to the first edition.

Phillips is allowed to say that. He was also co-author of the first edition. The book, published by the University of Illinois Press, would be right at home on a shelf with anything published by National Geographic, The Audubon Society or with Sibley or Peterson’s guides.

“The first one was done in 1999,” Phillips said. “The layout person who did this one, there no comparison. It’s so slick. It was a good book, but we also didn’t have a professional layout person. Someone in house did it on a desktop computer.

“Honestly, when we first saw the layout a year ago, we’re like this is so much better than anything we thought. Initially, we thought it would look like the ‘99 book, but it’s so far above that.”

Phillips’ co-authors are John A. Crawford and Andrew R. Kuhns, both of whom studied under Phillips as undergrads.

Although must of the text remained the same, the book is markedly different than the first edition.

“The main thing is, most of the text for each species, what could change?” Phillips said. “They just didn’t start eating something new.”

In addition to the improved layout and presentation, the advent of digital photography in the past couple decades means more photos, better photos and clearer photos. The other major change is in the distribution maps of each species.

The trio adopted a different approach to the maps.

“There were two ways to change, one was the inference we would do,” Phillips said. “The other is actual new records of range changing significantly since 1999 is a long time.”

The range maps in the first book depicted ranges as actual physical records of sightings. Phillips said this edition expands ranges to adjacent counties with similar habitat, places where that particular species are likely to be found.

Phillips noted the Jefferson salamander, a creature that had been spotted just on the East side of State Line Road in Indiana. It is now listed as a species that can be found in Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.

“We’re trying to show where we predict them to be,” he said. “It’s a different approach. I think it is way more helpful. It (the strictly records-based approach) prompted a lot of communication with me, ‘Well, I saw this thing in this county.’”

The cost of the book is $24.95. It is available through the University of Illinois Press: https://www.press.uillinois.edu/books/?id=62tgx7ed9780252086342.

“The 1999 book wasn’t marketed at all,” Phillips said. “We filled out a five page press thing. They asked us where should we call and what we thought were the best outlets. In 1999 it was basically word of mouth. I think it is amazingly, there is this whole group of this people who are amateur herpetologists.”

He said state field guides have always been a popular item. Phillips also said the book will appeal to amateur nature photographers.

