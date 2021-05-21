Outdoors | New Shawnee Forest supervisor says restoration, diversifying are his priorities

Chaveas, who has an undergraduate degree in biological science from Virginia Tech and a masters in environmental science and public administration from Indiana University, said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen in his two weeks in Southern Illinois.

“The level of engagement and how highly the National Forest is valued to the local communities is obvious,” Chaveas said. “With good reason, there are some really treasured places out there. I’ve hiked a few trails and they are all jaw-dropping beautiful.”

A trip to Rim Rock, located on the eastern edge of the forest, left him particularly impressed.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Chaveas said. “That really comes out to the fore. The employees we have here are top notch. I’ve been impressed with the work they have been getting done. The Let the Sun Shine In program is getting some national attention now.”

Although he said it was too early in his tenure to make specific recommendations, Chaveas outlined some general plans.