Outdoors | New Shawnee Forest supervisor says restoration, diversifying are his priorities

After just over a month on the job, Mike Chaveas admits he’s still in the learning stage.
Chaveas was named Shawnee National Forest Service supervisor on April 11.
He also serves as the supervisor of the Hoosier National Forest in Indiana. Although the dual role is new to the Shawnee, it’s not uncommon in the western United States.
“We haven’t done it in this part of the country,” Chaveas said. “It’s something that over time has been done out west a little bit. A lot of the forests out west have been consolidated over time. We’re not consolidating the two forests. The intention is to keep two separate work forces. Some higher level leadership positions might start merging, but that’s to be determined.”
Chaveas will continue to live in Bedford, Indiana. Since his appointment, Chaveas has spent a couple weeks in Southern Illinois. The amount of time he spends in the region will be dictated by circumstances and issues.
“It’s new to me,” he admitted. “I am still figuring it out, but it’s exciting. I think the advantages in both forests is we have really great staffs. That’s the things about forest service people in general, they’re driven by caring for public service. It makes them an easy bunch to manage. They’re motivated by all the right reasons. From that standpoint it makes the transition a lot better.”
Chaveas, who has an undergraduate degree in biological science from Virginia Tech and a masters in environmental science and public administration from Indiana University, said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen in his two weeks in Southern Illinois.
“The level of engagement and how highly the National Forest is valued to the local communities is obvious,” Chaveas said. “With good reason, there are some really treasured places out there. I’ve hiked a few trails and they are all jaw-dropping beautiful.”
A trip to Rim Rock, located on the eastern edge of the forest, left him particularly impressed.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Chaveas said. “That really comes out to the fore. The employees we have here are top notch. I’ve been impressed with the work they have been getting done. The Let the Sun Shine In program is getting some national attention now.”
Although he said it was too early in his tenure to make specific recommendations, Chaveas outlined some general plans.
“One of them that is quite similar (to the Hoosier National Forest) is the need for restoration efforts,” he said. “There have been some good successes here and we’re on the right track. Our oak-hickory systems here need attention. Just improving the diversity of our forest is going to highly important to be resilient from climate change.”
He also expects the Shawnee National Forest to obtain funding over the next five years from the Great American Outdoors Act to address issues of deferred maintenance.
In the meantime, federal appropriations for the forest are likely to remain static.
“I expect pretty steady,” Chaveas said. “I don’t expect any big increases or decreases. We’ll be where we are for the foreseeable future.”
In terms of adjusting to his dual role, Chaveas suggested dealing with the pandemic and the resulting Zoom meetings over the past year will probably help ease the transition.
“I’ve got a lot of learning to do about the Shawnee in particular, but that would come with any transition,” he said. “Something we’ve learned from COVID is how to manage things from a distance. I am kind of excited to get back with some more face-to-face meetings with people. I think the best I can say is I plan to come back regularly.”
As of now, there are no plans to change the management structure on the Shawnee.
“Overall, I think things are in pretty good shape,” Chaveas said. “I think time will tell. There are always issues that need to be addressed. I’d like to spend a little more time with staff before making any judgments on things that need to change.
“There are a lot of different things on the table. Each forest has a leadership team. I’ll be working with the leadership team of both forests. They are the program managers. So, I’ll be working with the teams on both forests about where we can have more efficiencies. Over time there could be more combination at that level.”