Outdoors | New year launches renewed cycle for bird sightings

And, so it begins again.

For birders, from rank amateurs to trained ornithologists, Jan. 1 is a red-letter date.

Not only does the calendar turn over, but the annual list begins anew. For birders locked in the winter cycle of house finch, house sparrows, downy woodpeckers and Canada geese, there is a sense of renewal.

Suddenly, all the most common birds take on a new interest as the annual list is being rebuilt.

I’ve been keeping an annual list for about six years now. From the very first year, I could feel my interest in birding rekindled on New Year’s Day. Birds that I might have ignored on New Year’s Eve magically took on a new importance with the inception of a New Year.

Moreover, I’ll admit to being a list nerd. Pair the love of lists with a powerful interest in birds … it makes the perfect hobby.

My list is actually fairly simple. I log each new species I see with the date. The dates are helpful. It makes it easy to reference when a person can expect to see migratory species.

Each year I strive to reach 100 species by the end of January. It’s an achievable goal if Southern Illinois is holding a lot of waterfowl, or if there is an early vacation along the Gulf Coast.

This year’s list got off to a modest beginning. Some past New Year’s days have yielded as many as 30 species. This year, Jan. 1 yielded just 11 species.

Last year was not a particularly good year for me in terms of species. I recorded just 169. It’s the first time in several years I logged less than 200.

I’m not really sure how that happened.

We took two trips to Florida and another to South Dakota last year, which significantly expands the number of species one can see. On the other hand, we didn’t take a single trip to the coast, so that was an opportunity lost.

Conversely, there were significant additions to my life list. The trip to South Dakota added the upland sandpiper, the lark sparrow, MacGillravy’s warbler, Say’s phoebe and red-naped sapsucker to my life list. And, one of the Florida trips yielded a crested caracara sighting.

Obviously, the shortcoming was the result of lackluster birding in and around home.

Birding can be strange. A few years ago I never spotted a great-crested flycatcher, a quite common bird in Southern Illinois. This summer, there were great-crested flycatchers nesting in my neighbor’s tree. It was almost a daily sighting.

This year’s nemesis bird was the yellow-billed cuckoo. Although I heard them several times, there was never an actual sighting.

Another component of birding is photography. There is no better way to compile a list than with photographic evidence. A number of new species were added to my photographic menagerie in 2022, including the aforementioned lark sparrow and upland sandpiper. The South Dakota trip also yielded several species I hadn’t previously photographed including, mountain bluebirds, western kingbirds and western meadowlarks.

Some people take the lists even farther. They compile state lists and yard lists.

If you choose to do any and all, it’s both fun and entertaining.