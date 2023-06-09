By the mid-1990s there was just a residual river otter population in Illinois.

Scientists estimated there were about 100 of the mammals remaining in the extreme northwest and southern parts of the state. In 1994-97, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conducted a series of trades with other states that resulted in 346 Louisiana otters being released in the Kaskaskia, Wabash and Illinois river basins.

The reintroduction program was an unparalleled success. By 2009 the estimated population reached about 11,000. Shortly thereafter the state opened a trapping season for otters. By 2009, the otter’s status was upgraded from state endangered to state threatened.

By 2013, trapping otters was once again allowed in Illinois.

“When I go back to when we first started, I’d say its way beyond my expectations,” said Bob Bluett a wildlife biologist for the IDNR in a 2013 story in The Southern Illinoisan. “I think it meets my expectations after the first 10 years. It took them a while to get a foothold, but when they did, they really flourished.”

Because of their generally nocturnal schedule and secretive nature, river otters aren’t commonly seen by Illinois residents. However, the once threatened critter is now found in all Illinois counties. Most of those otters can trace their family trees back to their Louisiana roots.

Habitat loss and unregulated trapping were generally regarded as the reason for the otter’s demise in Illinois.

Recently, I found this family of four river otters in a small wetland just off the Ohio River in Hardin County.