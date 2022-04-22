Outdoors | Pelican watching at Carlyle Lake

CARLYLE — The tailwater at the Carlyle Lake spillway was nearly bank full on April 14, making the area perfect for pelican watching.

About 100 American white pelicans gathered about 200 yards downstream, gathered around the marker buoys that keep boats a safe distance from the turbulent water spilling from the gates. The pelicans were content to tread water, occasionally scooping up a fish from the frothy water.

Then, for an unknown reason one of the pelicans lifted off the water and flew across the tailwater to the west wing wall. That short flight prompted another pelican to move, then another and another.

Soon, the entire flock was pressed against the wall splashing frantically, dipping their prodigious bills under the water and scooping up fish. The feeding frenzy lasted maybe 10 minutes because the pelicans broke away one by one.

Once again, the pelicans sat contentedly a couple hundred yards downstream before the entire scenario repeated itself once more.

In the last couple decades the American pelican’s migration pattern has moved eastward, meaning Southern Illinois residents see these amazing birds each spring and fall.

Here are some pelican facts:

According to fossils, pelicans have been around for about 30 million years.

White pelicans are communal feeders.

Breeding pelicans, male and female, grow a horn on the top of their bills during mating season. The horn eventually disappears and returns the next spring.

White pelicans stand about four feet tall and have a nine-foot wingspan.

