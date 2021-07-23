 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors | Photos: Annual Florida wildlife trip does not disappoint
0 comments
top story

Outdoors | Photos: Annual Florida wildlife trip does not disappoint

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While Southern Illinois is a wildlife paradise, there are birds and critters that can’t be seen here on a regular basis.

It’s become a family tradition to take an annual Florida wildlife photo trip. The Sunshine State did not disappoint – either in terms of wildlife or the overbearing sunshine.

Moments after passing the “Welcome to Florida” sign on an inexplicably crowded Interstate 75, a number of cattle egrets soared overhead and landed on the side of the highway. Granted, cattle egrets are frequently seen in Southern Illinois, but they were just introducing the headliner – a stunning swallow-tailed kite soaring in circles amid the palm trees.

That was impressive enough, but when it was necessary to stop for gas, a contingent of boat-tailed grackles noisily welcomed us to Florida. And, we added a couple of impressive birds to our year list without even trying – a couple of limpkins searched for snails in a road ditch and a family of sandhill cranes greeted us when we reached our destination.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The two personal wildlife highlights were a pair of “lifers” for me – the least bittern and the Florida scrub jay.

Due to declining habitat, there are just a couple thousand surviving Florida scrub jays. We visited Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge and Canaveral National Seashore in a quest to view this rare bird.

In fact, just a hundred yards or so beyond the Canaveral National Seashore toll booth was a “Scrub jay nesting habitat” sign. We hadn’t even had time to discuss the possibility of finding the birds when we heard squawking out the window.

On cue, a pair of scrub jays appeared.

THAT, is how it is done.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News