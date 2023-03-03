There are many elements that go into taking quality wildlife photos consistently.

Equipment is important. While cellphone cameras are surprisingly good, they are ineffective beyond a few yards.

Knowledge is important. Good photographers understand habitat and food requirements. They know what time of day their target species is most active.

Patience is important. Wildlife do not respond to the photographer’s needs or time constraints. Birds and animals will do what they want to do. If the photographer is doing a good job, the subject won’t even be aware of the photographer’s presence.

Technique is important. The best photographers take advantage of the natural surroundings, creating angles that enhance the image of the critter in question. Framing the subject within the photo is critical.

Luck is important. Sometimes being at the right place at the right time is all that it takes. However, luck increases proportionally to the time spent afield.

Finally, lighting can make up for a lot of things.

Recently while visiting friends in Pope County, the late afternoon sun bathed their yard in a golden light that accentuated the beauty of some of the most common birds in Southern Illinois. There was no choice but to take advantage of the moment.