In the grand scheme of things, a year is but a blip.

However, it is also a long time for mere mortals to remember.

Before sitting down to put their photo collage together, it seemed like 2021 was fairly uneventful. It didn’t feel like I had seen or done much.

Searching my photo files, it was soon apparent that was a mistaken notion. Here are some of my favorite photos from 2021:

