For the past two years the Oil and Gas Research Management wing of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been quietly plugging abandoned and orphaned oil wells throughout Illinois.

To date, a total of 184 wells have been plugged, but that is just scratching the surface.

Dan Brennan, the director of the IDNR’s Oil and Gas Research Management, said there are about 26,000 oil and gas wells in the state. Of that amount, about 4,200 have been determined to be abandoned or orphaned.

While the IDNR was already involved in tending the abandoned and orphaned wells, the program picked up steam in November 2021 with the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

IDNR received an initial payment of $25 million as part of the act. Brennan is hoping the act is renewed and the state will continue receiving funds for up to five years. States were allotted funds based on the number of wells in that state.

“We will keep going as long as the program keeps going,” Brennan said. “There is another round of funding and it will probably be taking place later this summer. We’ll take it from there. We’re hoping to receive funding for the next five years.”

In the meantime, there is plenty of work to do.

Drilling permits issued by the state require owners/operators to plug wells when they quit producing. However, many wells go unplugged when drillers go out of business.

“It’s boom and bust in oil,” Brennan said. “When people are not successful, they abandon the wells. When that happens, we try to come in and take care of it.

“An orphan well is where we can’t find anyone that has any responsibility for the well in existence. The operator may have passed away.”

And, sometimes operating companies simply abandon a well. In those cases, the state can seek legal remedies. Some of the abandoned wells are decades old.

“We work all over the state, but the vast majority of the wells are in the southeastern part of the state,” Brennan said. “That’s just the geology of the state. Lawrence County, White County, places like that have a lot of oil wells.”

Protecting water resources, both surface water and ground water, is a primary concern. Plugging a well also involves cleaning up residual injection fluids and grooming the land that once held the well.

“Most wells take 2-3 days, not counting transportation time of the rig,” Brennan said. “The casings is still in the ground. Usually they put in a bridge plug. It goes down to the depth you want and it expands, so you can pour the cement in.

“There are a lot of similarities between pluggings, but they can vary tremendously. In Illinois we have similar depths, similar amounts of cement would be needed to plug them. If you talk about the depths in North Dakota, the depths of their wells are almost 3-5 times as deep, so they are a lot more expensive to plug.”

Wells can draw oil from about a 10-acre area, but area containing the well is considerably smaller. After the well is plugged and capped, it is buried.

“Ideally, at the end of the plugging, you have the site restoration which levels the ground,” Brennan said. “Within months you have things growing again and it’s hardly noticeable a well was even there.”

The funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act won’t allow Illinois to clean up all the abandoned and orphaned wells. However, Illinois is collecting bands and fees from drillers that funds a restoration program for future wells.