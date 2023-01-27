Outdoors | Pro-angler Morgenthaler retires, starts FutureCast Academy

While most people retire to spend more time fishing, former Coulterville resident Chad Morgenthaler is walking away from fishing – at least the professional fishing circuits.

A former member of the Carbondale Fire Department, Morgenthaler made a bold life choice 19 years ago. He walked away from his steady job to pursue a dream of fishing on the BASS circuit.

“The only goal I set for myself was not to fail,” Morgenthaler said. “When I left the fire department and began fishing professionally I gave myself three years to establish myself in this industry. I was able to make it 19 years and leave on my terms. I’m good with that.”

Establish himself, he did.

Morgenthaler earned seven Bassmaster Classic bids. He won two BASS events, the Bassmaster Classic Wildcard at Lake Okeechobee in 2013 and the 2015 Southern Open on Lake Tohopekaliga. He added another seven top 10 finishes on the Major League Fishing Circuit.

He earned about $1.5 million on the bass circuits. Morgenthaler also formed a long-time partnership with Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

“I fished 19 years at the highest level of sport,” he said. “There were a couple things. I’m 56 years old now. I felt like I was still competitive and I could have pushed on. For several different reasons, none life threatening, I knew it was time to turn the page and reach the next chapter. I still feel good, I still try to stay in shape. For the most part, I’m in a lot better place than others. I count myself blessed and very fortunate for that.”

And, while he’s walking away from competitive tournament fishing, he’ll still spend a lot of time with a rod and reel in his hands.

“I’m trying to figure out what I want to be when I grow up,” Morgenthaler said. “I’m starting a company with three other friends of mine, one of them is Brian Snowden, who also recently retired from the Elites. We are starting a company called FutureCast Academy. It’s basically a skill development program for anglers of all ages covering a variety of topics, patterns, equipment, offering online coaching capability. It was just a smooth transition from what I did.”

Morgenthaler now lives on Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri.

When not working with FutureCast Academy, Morgenthaler operates a guide service, CM Fishing, on Table Rock. He guides for bass, crappie and walleye. Anyone interested in booking trips can make arrangements at chadmorgenthaler.com.

A touch of tennis elbow and the wear and tear of driving 30,000-50,000 miles a year was part of the decision to walk away from the tournament circuit. He said the time on the circuit was definitely a learning experience.

“It was not what I expected, nor was I as prepared as I should have been as far as versatility and as an angler,” Morgenthaler said. “I got some lucky breaks and had a lot of help along the way from people who were nice enough to share and help me survive. It was a lot different. I wouldn’t classify it as hard. It was different than I had expected.

“It’s nearly a 24-7 occupation. If you don’t live it, you won’t survive. It’s the financial obligations and the business aspect. You have to become fluent in marketing, develop relationships with outdoor writers. You have to do that. That’s something that has definitely changed over the years, but it’s an integral part of the entire system.”

Although he’s emerged wiser, Morgenthaler said his outlook on life hasn’t fundamentally changed.

“I’m happy to say my ego was such that I never forgot where I came from,” he said. “I was grateful for everything I was able to experience and all the opportunities I had. That, I think, kept me grounded and headed in the right direction. I just have to credit family and friends, and the time that I spent with the fire department.”