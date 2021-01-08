Outdoors | Rauchfuss Hill Recreation Area is back open

GOLCONDA — Rauchfuss Hill Recreation Area never really went away, it just pulled a Rip Van Winkle.
The small picnic area/campground owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources sits on a bluff overlooking the Ohio River, just north of Golconda. The state locked the gates to the area 13 years ago before reopening the "day use" area in December.
“It was budget and personnel,” said Chris McGinness, the IDNR’s site superintendent at Fort Massac State Park, who also oversees the operation of Rauchfuss Hill. “They didn’t have enough people to run it. The community wanted to see it re-opened. It’s such a nice area up there, it was one of our priorities if we ever got the personnel.”
So, by popular demand, the area is once again open to picnicking, hiking and hunting.
After 13 years of neglect, it wasn’t easy getting Rauchfuss Hill back into shape. Mother Nature had taken over.
“The roads were in there,” McGinness said. “The infrastructure was there. We had to clean it up. The bathrooms were in pretty rough shape. We had to go in there and put some skylights in. The first time we were up there, we couldn’t even find the bathroom. There were no picnic tables in there.”
Now, there are about a dozen picnic tables scattered about the hilltop, a half-dozen barbecue grills and the bathroom is in plain sight. And, while the view overlooking the Golconda Marina is impressive, it will improve during the coming weeks.
“We want to do some pruning on the hill,” McGinness said. “Right now you can see the river. In the summer it’s a little more difficult. We want to do some more pruning so you can see the river in the summertime.”
In the meantime, contrary to earlier reports, the campground is not open. When clean-up is complete there will be 15 modern camping sites and 15 tent sites. IDNR crews are still in the middle of the clean-up process in the campground.
“We’re going to clean up the campground and trim the trees and get the debris out of there, then we’ll start putting grills up there, build new campsite posts,” McGinness said. “All that takes time when you only have one person.
“This spring we’re hoping we’ll have Dixon Springs Work Camp to help us. When you start going in there and start clearing up that debris, that’s pretty labor intensive. It’s definitely a work in progress.”
While the goal is to have the campground open this spring, McGinness said it’s unlikely that the modern sites will have power or water service this year.
“Right now we’re just looking at getting it cleaned up and getting gravel on the pads” he said. “That’s (restoring power and water) not up to me, that’s up to engineering. That would have to go through the bid process. That will be a while.”
Rauchfuss Hill is located just west of the Eddyville Blacktop, a couple hundred feet north of the entrance to Golconda Marina. As of yet, the site is not well marked.
“That’s the other thing we talked about, we’ll probably need some signs along the highway,” McGinness said. “You’re on top of that sign before you know it.”
But, once you find it, the view is magnificent. In fact, the drive from the gate is spectacular, about three-quarters of a mile up the hill through towering pines on either side of the road.