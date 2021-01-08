Outdoors | Rauchfuss Hill Recreation Area is back open

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to do some pruning on the hill,” McGinness said. “Right now you can see the river. In the summer it’s a little more difficult. We want to do some more pruning so you can see the river in the summertime.”

In the meantime, contrary to earlier reports, the campground is not open. When clean-up is complete there will be 15 modern camping sites and 15 tent sites. IDNR crews are still in the middle of the clean-up process in the campground.

“We’re going to clean up the campground and trim the trees and get the debris out of there, then we’ll start putting grills up there, build new campsite posts,” McGinness said. “All that takes time when you only have one person.

“This spring we’re hoping we’ll have Dixon Springs Work Camp to help us. When you start going in there and start clearing up that debris, that’s pretty labor intensive. It’s definitely a work in progress.”

While the goal is to have the campground open this spring, McGinness said it’s unlikely that the modern sites will have power or water service this year.