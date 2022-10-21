Outdoors | Re-enactors return to the colonial era at Fort Massac Encampment

METROPOLIS — Fort Massac, located high on the bluff overlooking the Ohio River in what is now Metropolis, was decommissioned by the fledgling United States government in 1814.

Yet, last weekend (Oct. 15-16) soldiers from the United States’ colonial army, as well as troops from England, France and Germany gathered at the historic site for the annual Fort Massac Encampment, hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Fort Massac State Park. All camped at the park in traditional tents throughout the weekend.

Fort Massac is the oldest state park in Illinois.

The sounds of traditional music filled the air. Fife and drum corps from the various military re-enactment groups performed, posted their colors and fired their salutes. And, for a few brief moments Saturday and Sunday, the sights, sounds and smells of rifle and canon fire filled the air as a colonial era battle scene was re-enacted.

There was also a group portraying the men of the Voyage of Discovery, the Lewis and Clark expedition. The re-enactors take a deep dive into history and portray the men who traveled with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

The Lewis and Clark expedition camped near Fort Massac as they made their way down the Ohio River to the Mississippi. The group had several booths to explain the weaponry, medicine and even the methods of propulsion on the river.

This was the 48th year of the encampment.

In addition, to the re-enactors, Fort Massac fills up with vendors, selling colonial era goods from their tents, as well as food vendors, many of whom cook their stews and soups in plain view in cast iron pots.

Chris McGinnis, site superintendent at Fort Massac State Park, indicated early this week that attendance appeared to be down somewhat this year, although the event attracted large crowds both Saturday and Sunday.