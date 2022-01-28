Outdoors | Region's bluebird population should recover this spring after Winter Storm Uri

The cold snap that gripped most of the country last year, dubbed Winter Storm Uri, devastated bluebird populations from Texas eastward through Ohio. Although some states estimated mortality to be at about 80%, local populations should rebound to normal within 3-5 years.

Jeff Hoover, an ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, said the late February cold spell created a perfect storm of deadly conditions for bluebirds. The extent, duration and timing of the cold spell left birds without adequate food and water supplies. And, there was nowhere for the birds to go.

Throughout the Midwest there were stories of groups of bluebirds being found dead in nest boxes.

“They’ll try to roost in the boxes just to try to stay warm,” he said. “If it remains cold, frozen and snow covered, they don’t have access to food or water. They eat insects in the warmer part of the year. They’ll continue to eat insects if they are available, even like in Southern Illinois, but they are primarily a fruit eating bird in the winter. Fruits become a commodity, by the time you reach late winter, a lot of that fruit has been eaten already.

“If you have enough days in a row like that, you’re pretty much going to have a die off. Here, there was just no were to go. They could move, but they were going to encounter the same type of dire circumstances. It wasn’t unprecedented, but it was really unusual.”

Generally, bluebirds are year-round residents of Southern Illinois.

“I think they call them partial migrants or situational migrants because in parts of their range they are residents year-round,” Hoover said. “In some parts of their range they have to move, but in most of their range they will shift if they have to, based on conditions on the ground.”

However, last year’s storm was so extensive there was no escape from the brutal cold.

Hoover said last year’s weather event was so pervasive it was impossible to mitigate the death toll.

“In some places people will put out special foods for bluebirds,” he said. “They’ll put out meal worms and special kind of concoctions like unsweetened currants, but you can only imagine trying to feed 100,000s of birds across most of the central United States. And, you’d have to have heated water sources that birds could access.

“People might have tried a Band-aid approach, but it would have been too monumental to succeed in a meaningful way.”

Barring extreme conditions, the bluebird recovery should begin this spring.

“Usually populations begin to rebound the second year after such events but they may not get back to where they were for 5-8 years,” Hoover said. “In this last storm, it was so widespread there were fewer places that were refuges. That’s probably why the recovery will take longer. It just takes time. They don’t breed like fruit flies. It will be slowly but surely, as long as there isn’t another big event like this again.”

