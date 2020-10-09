Outdoors | Reminiscing with tournament fisherman Jan Swetz

Jan Swetz, a Royalton native now living in Carrier Mills, would love to be able to fish the Bill Harkins/Don Sanders Four Man tournament one more time.
And, why not?
The event, believed to be the longest running bass tournament in Illinois, is on Crab Orchard — Swetz's favorite lake. And, he won the event eight times, which he believes to be a record.
Unfortunately, at 85 years of age, Swetz is no longer able to stand the physical and mental stress of bouncing around a bass boat for two days.
“You have to be in pretty good shape to fish a tournament,” he said. “You’re giving it all you got too. Those are long days. You’re fishing 8-10 hours and you’re throwing every second. You have to concentrate.
“You want to hit the bed about noon. It would wear on you.”
Swetz would love that experience one more time.
“I miss it,” he said, his gravelly voice trailing off a bit. “I get around on a walker anymore. I miss it to tell you the truth. My wife and I had a trailer in Florida. We spent from late October and early March. I’d crappie fish for 5-6 months every year.”
Although he uses a walker now, Swetz was known to run away from the competition in his prime.
“Me and a buddy who worked with me, he hadn’t fished much,” Swetz said. “We fished a tournament at Little Grassy. I pulled out on a drop off. He caught a 9-pound, 1-ounce fish and a 9-15. He had never been on the lake before.
“We came in to weigh in and everybody said, ‘Boys, we’re fishing for second.” He brought that 9-15 to the top of the water and asked how big it was. I said, ‘I don’t know I never saw one that big.’”
A Southern Illinois pioneer in bass fishing, Swetz said tournaments look a lot different these days.
“You didn’t have anything,” he said. “In fact, johnboats were the big thing. A 14-foot johnboat with a pretty good-sized engine, you didn’t have these 150s (150 horsepower motors) and 20-foot Rangers back then. We fished the one year with a johnboat hat didn’t even have a livewell.
“Oh Lordy, you wouldn’t believe the advancement. When I first started fishing, the reels weren’t real good and the rods weren’t either. There at the last, they were wonderful, both of them. Reels back then, you’d have backlashes every other cast. The line, the line they have now is wonderful.”
Electronics were unheard of at the time. But, Swetz certainly doesn’t begrudge the modern anglers’ advantages.
“I like it both ways,” he said. “I was reading somewhere they have a trolling motor, it will hold you on a spot. Everybody in the world would have had one back then if they could afford it.”
Swetz said his early success at Crab Orchard was based on his intimate knowledge of the lake.
“My dad, he grew up seeing the lake being built, he knew about every place there was to fish.” he said. “I love to fish drop-offs. About June, you can start fishing the drop-offs when the weather gets warm, they go out to the drops.
“The first four times (he won the Harkins), that’s all we did is fish Crab Orchard, all four of us. We knew every place on the lake. You have to have a certain amount of luck. When you get a bite, you have to catch it. Our team kind of broke up. I started fishing with some guys from Carterville. We won 3-4 times. We just fished some good spots I’d say. Knowing the lake, that’s what it’s all about.”
Throughout his career, Swetz kept his approach simple, using primarily plastic worms, Carolina rigs and sometimes a crankbait.
“A plastic worm, I started throwing it and catching a lot of fish, I just stayed with it,” he said. “When I first started catching fish, me and — a spinning-sized helldiver. We caught tons of fish with those things.”
Remembering those early tournaments, Swetz fished the first Harkins event 60 years ago, can still bring a smile to his face.
“We didn’t know what was going on,” he said with a chuckle. “We just lined up and fished.”
618-351-5088
On Twitter: @LesWinkeler
