Outdoors | Reminiscing with tournament fisherman Jan Swetz

“Me and a buddy who worked with me, he hadn’t fished much,” Swetz said. “We fished a tournament at Little Grassy. I pulled out on a drop off. He caught a 9-pound, 1-ounce fish and a 9-15. He had never been on the lake before.

“We came in to weigh in and everybody said, ‘Boys, we’re fishing for second.” He brought that 9-15 to the top of the water and asked how big it was. I said, ‘I don’t know I never saw one that big.’”

A Southern Illinois pioneer in bass fishing, Swetz said tournaments look a lot different these days.

“You didn’t have anything,” he said. “In fact, johnboats were the big thing. A 14-foot johnboat with a pretty good-sized engine, you didn’t have these 150s (150 horsepower motors) and 20-foot Rangers back then. We fished the one year with a johnboat hat didn’t even have a livewell.

“Oh Lordy, you wouldn’t believe the advancement. When I first started fishing, the reels weren’t real good and the rods weren’t either. There at the last, they were wonderful, both of them. Reels back then, you’d have backlashes every other cast. The line, the line they have now is wonderful.”

Electronics were unheard of at the time. But, Swetz certainly doesn’t begrudge the modern anglers’ advantages.