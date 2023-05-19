REND LAKE — When the third or fourth slab crappie hit the bottom of Rick Eskew’s livewell, the veteran Rend Lake fishing guide said for anyone to hear, “Not all bushes are created equal.”

Although a cryptic message on the surface, anyone who fishes Rend Lake during the crappie spawn understands. The lake’s largest crappie spawn in the tangled masses of buttonbush that dot the shoreline each spring.

The chunkiest crappie are found deep in the brush where some anglers dare not tread. When it comes to the brush, Eskew is fearless.

“I’m kicking in the four-wheel drive,” he joked as he coaxed his trolling motor deeper into the tangles.

Admittedly, the technique isn’t for everyone. Fishing the brush, involves threading a minnow-tipped hook and bobber through the web of leaves and twigs, then waiting patiently until the crappie hits. It can be a tedious process.

So, why bother?

“The main thing is, everyone wants to catch a big one,” said Eskew, owner of Nemo’s Crappie Service. “The spawners will be in the bushes.”

As far as bushes not being created equal, Eskew said it is a matter of understanding the pattern.

“Really, the key to it is finding out what state of the spawn the fish are in,” he said. “On Rend Lake, they’re going to be in three feet of water or less during the spawn. The deeper water will be holding cruising fish.”

How reliable is the bush pattern?

“I’ve been catching fish out of the same bushes since the 1970’s,” Eskew said. “They are creatures of habit.”

As is Eskew, who diligently spends time teaching other anglers the intricacies of bush fishing. Experts and novices alike will spend a great deal of time retrieving hooks and bobbers from the bushes.

“It’s patience, patience, patience,” he said. “Like pulling weeds out of your garden. Getting hung up, it happens. It just takes a different kind of cat to pull it off and not lose your cool.”

Just about the time the technique gets tedious, another bobber disappears below the surface with another keeper in tow.

In addition to patience, bush fishing requires some special equipment.

Eskew was field testing 13-foot Mafia crappie poles. The poles will be on the market soon. The primary requirement for a crappie rod is backbone. The rod has to be strong enough pull a fish up to three pounds through the buttonbush.

Eskew’s equipment not only brought the crappie out of the heavy cover with no problem, but also easily extracted an angry two-pound catfish.

“The rod has to be stiff,” he said. “I like it with a little bit of tip and a lot of backbone.”

Eskew also recommends using brightly colored 10-12 pound monofilament. The heavier line is needed in the brush, and the bright colors make it easier to untangle the line during the inevitable hang-ups.

Like most anglers, Eskew likes to hit the water early, but it’s not a necessity for the spawning bush pattern.

“Usually with Rend Lake it’s a good idea to start early, but the last 2-3 days in a row we got out here at 10 or 11 o’clock and did really well,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being at the right place at the right time.”

For more information on Nemo’s Crappie Service, call 618-231-4987.