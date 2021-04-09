Outdoors | Rend Lake water trails offer adventure for the novice, experienced kayaker

The existence of the Rend Lake kayak trails is largely a function of the old “supply and demand” economic theory.

“It’s been about three years since we started on it,” said park ranger Tim Bischoff, one of the driving forces behind the trails. “Several of the other lakes and the Mississippi have had water trails. We realized because the popularity of kayaks has been booming, we realized we had an excellent opportunity here.”

Volunteer kayak enthusiasts helped with trail proposals and the result is about 19 miles of designated trails. There is an exploration area that adds another four miles at the Turnip Patch boat ramp. Although still pretty much in their infancy, the trails have been a success.

“We were getting numerous calls every week on kayak rental and ideas where to kayak, that helped prompt this,” Bischoff said. “This last summer quite often we saw people out on them. We have a lot of people doing birding in the morning and sunset type things in the evening.

“What we’ve seen is there is a lot of exploration too. They are going into areas, you are getting a totally different experience. We’re going to areas, they are getting to see the backwaters of Gun Creek. You get to see a whole different view of Rend Lake. It’s quiet, you can get in and see the wildlife and so on.”