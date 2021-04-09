Outdoors | Rend Lake water trails offer adventure for the novice, experienced kayaker

The existence of the Rend Lake kayak trails is largely a function of the old “supply and demand” economic theory.
“It’s been about three years since we started on it,” said park ranger Tim Bischoff, one of the driving forces behind the trails. “Several of the other lakes and the Mississippi have had water trails. We realized because the popularity of kayaks has been booming, we realized we had an excellent opportunity here.”
Volunteer kayak enthusiasts helped with trail proposals and the result is about 19 miles of designated trails. There is an exploration area that adds another four miles at the Turnip Patch boat ramp. Although still pretty much in their infancy, the trails have been a success.
“We were getting numerous calls every week on kayak rental and ideas where to kayak, that helped prompt this,” Bischoff said. “This last summer quite often we saw people out on them. We have a lot of people doing birding in the morning and sunset type things in the evening.
“What we’ve seen is there is a lot of exploration too. They are going into areas, you are getting a totally different experience. We’re going to areas, they are getting to see the backwaters of Gun Creek. You get to see a whole different view of Rend Lake. It’s quiet, you can get in and see the wildlife and so on.”
There are three trails on either side of the lake.
On the west side, trails begin near the Rend Lake Visitor Center at Sandusky Cove, at the Jackie Branch boat ramp and at the Turnip Patch boat ramp. The Turnip Patch has no designated trail because the area changes significantly with water levels.
Bischhoff said the Turnip Patch area is a favorite spot for birders.
On the east side of the lake, trails begin at Cypress View boat ramp, the Rend Lake Conservancy Boat Ramp and Gun Creek and the Marcum Cove boat ramp.
The trails were designed with differing skill levels in mind.
“Jackie Branch is probably our best for the beginners,” Bischhoff said. “Almost all of us started there and Sandusky Cove is our other beginning one because of the protection, you can stay within the No Wake Zone.”
Because of the amount of open water, the North Gun Creek trail is considered the most difficult.
“Each one of these offers such a unique experience,” Bischhoff said. “They are so different on each of them. I love how it turned out. They are such a different type. If you go into the exploration area you are into something totally different.”
Although the water is still quite cold, there have been a few hardy souls on the lake already this spring.
“They went late into the fall into the beginning of winter,” Bischhoff said. “I talked to a few that liked to do winter stuff. We’ve already had one or two people checking into it.”
Trail maps are available at the Rend Lake Visitor Center at campground fee booths and at various vendors around the lake.
The Corps of Engineers does not rent kayaks, but the existence of the trails has spawned a couple businesses that do.
“That was a big thing, hoping someone will start up with that,” Bischhoff said. “They will take you to the area and drop your off. They’ll take you to the place and get you set up and going. It’s been real helpful.”
Kayaks can be rented from Black Dog Storage & Kayak Rentals 618-724-9220 and Cabin in the Woods (618) 927-0371.
For questions about the trails, call the Rend Lake Project Office 618-724-2493.