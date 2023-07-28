ALTO PASS — It’s that time of year again.

The zinnia field at Rendleman Orchards, located near Alto Pass on Route 127, is in full bloom. The orchard plants a one-acre patch of zinnias annually. The zinnias not only add amazing color to the Union County hillside, but serve as wildlife magnets.

The field is alive with buzzing bees, hovering hummingbirds, gorgeous goldfinch and fluttering butterflies. It is an opportunity to get eye-to-eye with some of Southern Illinois' most beautiful creatures.

Because of the drought this year, the zinnias aren’t as tall as in the past. However, they are just as thick and colorful. In addition, Rendleman's also plants a field of sunflowers that will be in full bloom later this summer. And, this year they’ve added a field of cosmos.

The orchard opens daily at 9 a.m. There is no charge to walk through the zinnia fields on weekdays. There is a $5 fee on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.