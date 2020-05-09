Outdoors | Retired teacher Jack Gorden has taken a deer on the same property for 60 straight years

The State of Illinois’ modern deer hunting season was instituted in 1957.
Two years later, a young Jack Gorden of West Vienna, an avid squirrel and rabbit hunter thought he’d give the new sport a try. Gorden rigged a makeshift deer stand in a tree on the family farm, a piece of property that has been in his family since the 1840s.
On his second day of deer hunting, Gorden bagged an eight-point buck. Now 92 years old, Gorden, a retired teacher, has bagged a deer on his property every year since. For the math impaired, that’s 60 straight years.
Compared to today, deer were scarce in Southern Illinois at that time. But, Gorden remembers seeing deer on the family farm as early as 1944.
“When I was growing up, I remember the first deer I ever saw,” he said. “I was probably about a sophomore in high school and fixing a fence. He jumped out of the grass and I didn’t know what it was. I ran home and asked my grandpa what it was. He told me it was a deer. That got me kind of excited.”
Over the next 15 years, Gorden kept track of the small deer herd on the 400-acre farm. When the state instituted a deer season he began watching the deer a bit more intently, studying their movements. And, in 1959 he took the plunge.
The first day was less than successful. It was a cold day and Gorden abandoned the deer stand after a couple hours and headed for the warmth of home.
“The next morning I said, ‘I’m going to stick it out,’” Gorden said. “A little 8-point buck came by. I shot at it a couple times. I’m pretty sure I hit it. I went back to the house and got my boys and my bird dog. It didn’t take the bird dog about 10 minutes to locate it. I still have the little rack.”
A bit older and slower now, Gorden has eschewed the tree stand in favor of a ground blind. However, he still takes to the field to hunt deer in the fall and turkey in the spring. He filled his 60th straight deer tag this fall.
Only once in his 60-year run was Gorden worried his streak would be broken. He doesn’t remember the year, but the circumstances are fresh in his memory.
“It was the last hour of the last day,” he said. “I was really antsy I didn’t want to break my record. That only happened one time. It was about 15 minutes before quitting time. A doe walked out in front of me.”
He admits the hunt is tougher on him physically than it used to be and his priorities afield have changed. But, Gorden isn't ready to throw in the towel.
“I've just always been an outdoors person,” he said. “It just seems natural. I just have never stopped doing it. I just like to get out and watch. In turkey hunting, I really don’t care if I kill one or not, but if I can call one up and get it close, that makes my day.
At my age, I really appreciate the opportunity to be able to hear them too. I use ground blinds now. They’ll probably find me out in my deer blind some time when my time comes.”
For Gorden, that would be a happy ending to this hunting tale.
