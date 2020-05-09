Outdoors | Retired teacher Jack Gorden has taken a deer on the same property for 60 straight years

“The next morning I said, ‘I’m going to stick it out,’” Gorden said. “A little 8-point buck came by. I shot at it a couple times. I’m pretty sure I hit it. I went back to the house and got my boys and my bird dog. It didn’t take the bird dog about 10 minutes to locate it. I still have the little rack.”

A bit older and slower now, Gorden has eschewed the tree stand in favor of a ground blind. However, he still takes to the field to hunt deer in the fall and turkey in the spring. He filled his 60th straight deer tag this fall.

Only once in his 60-year run was Gorden worried his streak would be broken. He doesn’t remember the year, but the circumstances are fresh in his memory.

“It was the last hour of the last day,” he said. “I was really antsy I didn’t want to break my record. That only happened one time. It was about 15 minutes before quitting time. A doe walked out in front of me.”

He admits the hunt is tougher on him physically than it used to be and his priorities afield have changed. But, Gorden isn't ready to throw in the towel.