Outdoors | Returning to nature with Century High School’s 'outdoor classroom'

ULLIN — Valuable lessons were being learned at Century High School’s outdoor classroom long before the facility was dedicated last week.
The “classroom” consists of a pavilion, a quarter-mile trail that includes 26-educational stations, complete with QR codes and a wetland that will be built next year. The classroom was built in its entirety by high school ag and science students.
Late last summer the school was made aware that grant funds were available for such a project. After a couple preliminary meetings, it was full steam ahead. Local businesses donated funds and materials, various wildlife groups and government agencies assisted in the planning, but the finished product is the result of the students’ labor.
“This is what I call 100 percent student driven, student led,” said Brent Miller, Century’s agriculture teacher and project director. “It’s students doing things for other students is what it amounts to. The students have completely put down all the trails using wheelbarrows, shovels and tractors. They made the placards in class. That is all designed and done in the classroom.
They built the stands. They came and set them out. They set the trees in the ground. They built the pavilion. They set the posts and poured the concrete. We supervised, but they were the ones doing the labor. That’s what it’s about. They told me they have learned so much by being out here and doing this whole comprehensive project, just learning how to do things like this.”
The classroom depicts native trees and grasses of Southern Illinois. Each species of tree has a stand, complete with a placard that identifies the tree. By scanning the QR code, students can get additional information.
“The grade school, they can come out here and we’ll reset the QR codes,” Miller said. “We can change it for their grade levels. We can put a test on there. They can scan it and get a test question off it.”
And, the pavilion serves as an actual physical classroom.
“That will actually be the classroom,” Miller said. “It’s a perfect size, it’s 24 by 30. That will be the classroom focus area. That’s why it’s in the center.”
The trees are planted south of the pavilion. The wetland area will be to the north. Ag fields will be planted nearby and the school’s campus is bordered by the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge.
“You see the balance of what we have here, how great it is for a classroom to be outside,” Miller said.
While future generations will benefit from the facility, it will be the legacy of current students, whose labor created the classroom.
“When we first approached the kids I said, ‘Realize this, 10 or 20 years from now you’ll be driving by here with your kids and you can say, “We did this when we were in school,’” Miller said. “There are a lot of things you can do that will be a flash in a pan, boom and it’s gone. This will be here. When they got that in their mind, they were impressed with the idea they could build something that would be here.”
The buy-in among students was nearly complete.
“Kids would stay after school,” Miller said. “I had a couple seniors come back after graduation and work too. They were just really into this project. It was something they got to do, hands-on, they were learning. And, they were actually giving back to their school.”
While the “classroom” is part of the Century campus, it is available to other schools, youth organizations of other groups to use.
“It’s open,” Miller said. “What we would like, say if you wanted to come in, call us, we’ll set up a little intro with you. We’ll take you on a little tour through it.”
And, even that will continue to be a learning opportunity for the students – they will be the ones teaching visitors to the facility.