Outdoors | Returning to nature with Century High School’s 'outdoor classroom'

The classroom depicts native trees and grasses of Southern Illinois. Each species of tree has a stand, complete with a placard that identifies the tree. By scanning the QR code, students can get additional information.

“The grade school, they can come out here and we’ll reset the QR codes,” Miller said. “We can change it for their grade levels. We can put a test on there. They can scan it and get a test question off it.”

And, the pavilion serves as an actual physical classroom.

“That will actually be the classroom,” Miller said. “It’s a perfect size, it’s 24 by 30. That will be the classroom focus area. That’s why it’s in the center.”

The trees are planted south of the pavilion. The wetland area will be to the north. Ag fields will be planted nearby and the school’s campus is bordered by the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge.

“You see the balance of what we have here, how great it is for a classroom to be outside,” Miller said.

While future generations will benefit from the facility, it will be the legacy of current students, whose labor created the classroom.