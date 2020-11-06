Outdoors | Reversing the negative trend of hunter participation

The Hunt Illinois website (huntillinois.org) provides a great start. It provides information regarding regulations and even helps beginning hunters plan their first expedition. The program also seeks to engage hunters gradually.

“We’re trying to slow them down and tell them ‘Let’s focus how to navigate the woods first.’ They want to jump into something that is really intense. We’re trying to create this system, almost a curriculum, to make sure people learn the basics before they buy a high-end bow or shotgun, to make sure they are safe and know what they are getting themselves into.

“It falls on the hunting community to tell more of the story. What people see on the television shows is the end result. I wish more people posted photos without an animal, or scouting, how many hours they sat in a tree stand. Those are the kind of things the non-hunting public needs to see more.”

Tough economic times also place staffing limits on the state’s hunter recruitment efforts, but Duquette said he is receiving lots of positive feedback, particularly from the Hunt Illinois website.

“We’re up and rolling now,” he said. “Now if we can get some hunting organizations involved, that’s where the rubber will meet the road.

“I hear stories on a weekly basis, especially people that go to the Learn to Hunt program. I’ve been hearing that a lot with deer hunting in full swing. Just beyond that, people are awakening to how hunters are conservationists, not only getting meat for themselves, but contributing to conservation. That’s one of the most rewarding parts of working on this program.”

