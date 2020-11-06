Outdoors | Reversing the negative trend of hunter participation

Jared Duquette is swimming upstream and he knows it.
But, he’s doing more than treading water. Duquette, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Hunter Heritage Program Manager, sees himself making progress.
His job is to reverse the negative trend in hunter participation. Like virtually every other state in the Union, Illinois is seeing a precipitous drop in hunters. The number has dropped nearly two percent every year since the mid-1970s.
Several things happened in mid-70s that sent hunter numbers spiraling downward. A new farm bill encouraged farmers to till every available foot of land, leading to the loss of upland game habitat. There were several severe winters. And, deer herds and turkey flocks were basically non-existent at that point.
"Last year Illinois had 157,000 resident hunters,” Duquette said. "If you were to calculate the percentage of people that hunt from all Illinois residents it’s 1.9 percent now. It's a small minority of people that hunt. We want to reverse that trend.”
He readily admits it’s an uphill battle.
Hunting is largely a legacy activity. Children are taught to hunt by their parents or grandparents. With less people hunting every year, it’s just logical that fewer people are learning the joys of hunting.
That’s why Duquette is taking a broad-based approach.
“It’s a cultural thing,” he said. “There are regulatory things that happen. There are many different angles you have to tackle if you want to try to bolster the number of hunters. How you learned to hunt is how your dad, grandpa or even your mom taught you. We don’t have that natural mechanism in place. So, we have to fill that gap.
“What we’re doing is not trying to assume. People that don’t hunt, we’re trying to ask them why they do or don’t support hunting. If they do support hunting, how do we get them involved?”
And, Duquette is finding there is interest in hunting out there ... from all age groups, rural and urban areas and both sexes. Many people are looking to a new hobby, a new challenge in their life. Others are interested in providing meat for their families. What is frequently missing is information.
“What we’re seeing is a lot of our older hunters are really interested in waterfowl hunting,” he said. “It is specialized and a new challenge to them. Our younger crowd is really interested in small game and deer hunting, especially the meat aspect.
“It’s kind of like running a business, you have to identify your customers and what their customer needs are and try to get them their products.”
The Hunt Illinois website (huntillinois.org) provides a great start. It provides information regarding regulations and even helps beginning hunters plan their first expedition. The program also seeks to engage hunters gradually.
“We’re trying to slow them down and tell them ‘Let’s focus how to navigate the woods first.’ They want to jump into something that is really intense. We’re trying to create this system, almost a curriculum, to make sure people learn the basics before they buy a high-end bow or shotgun, to make sure they are safe and know what they are getting themselves into.
“It falls on the hunting community to tell more of the story. What people see on the television shows is the end result. I wish more people posted photos without an animal, or scouting, how many hours they sat in a tree stand. Those are the kind of things the non-hunting public needs to see more.”
Tough economic times also place staffing limits on the state’s hunter recruitment efforts, but Duquette said he is receiving lots of positive feedback, particularly from the Hunt Illinois website.
“We’re up and rolling now,” he said. “Now if we can get some hunting organizations involved, that’s where the rubber will meet the road.
“I hear stories on a weekly basis, especially people that go to the Learn to Hunt program. I’ve been hearing that a lot with deer hunting in full swing. Just beyond that, people are awakening to how hunters are conservationists, not only getting meat for themselves, but contributing to conservation. That’s one of the most rewarding parts of working on this program.”
