Outdoors | River-to-River founder trail John O'Dell commemorated with monument

John O’Dell’s fingerprints are all over the River-to-River Trail and now so are his oversized footprints.

O’Dell, considered the founder of the trail and the River-to-River Trail Society passed away last year. On Aug. 13, a monument shaped like boot prints was dedicated in his honor. The monument was placed on the property of the Herod Springs Baptist Church, appropriately located just a few feet from the trail.

The monument was funded by the River-to-River Trail Society, the Saline County Tourism Board, the Shawnee Trails Conservancy and dozens of private donations.

“We had over 80 people,” said Gillum Ferguson, a member of the River-to-River Trail Society Board and the Saline County Tourism Board. “A lot of John’s family was there and a lot of interested people, two or three who were there along with John right at the beginning.

“The original idea was not his. The idea was sort of kicking around for decades, but it goes back to at least the 60s. Early forest service maps showed a trail, mostly along country roads, but nobody really did anything about it. No one really got out on the ground and did it until John put on his boots and went out and did it.”

He did the grunt work that both mapped the trail, and put the trail on the map.

“He worked it out on the topo maps,” Ferguson said. “He was really sort of the doer. Another thing a couple people stressed is, he was an organizer as well. He enlisted a lot of people to contribute their talents.

“The lead guy was always John O’Dell. He knew who to talk to make things happen. There were a lot of people who worked on it, but they worked under John’s direction.”

The inscription on the monument supports Ferguson’s statements: “John O’Dell – educator, minister, author, outdoorsman and father of the River-to-River Trail, a true renaissance man. The River-to-River Trail was little more than a dream, lines drawn across a map until the 1990s when John Took out his topographic maps, put on his boots and set out to mark a route across Southern Illinois. John’s efforts laid the foundation for what has become the 157-mile long hiking and equestrian trail between Elizabethtown on the Ohio River and Grand Tower on the Mississippi River.”

Mapping the trail was time consuming – it took several years. Much of the trail travels through the Shawnee National Forest, but parts of it cross Ferne Clyffe and Giant City state parks, Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Southern Illinois University and some plots of private property.

O’Dell presided over the trail and the River-to-River Trail Society for more than two decades before his health began to fail. The monument has been in the planning stages for several years, but unfortunately O’Dell did not live to see the dedication.

Ferguson said both the design and location of the monument are appropriate.

“That (boot print) was Mark Motsinger’s idea,” Ferguson said. (Trail society president) Bill (Gilmour) worked up the design. It’s a happy outcome I think.

“The Herod Springs Baptist Church has a very fine affinity for the trail. They have a refrigerator that is always stocked with cold water and treats for hikers. The pavilion there is a place for hikers to rest.”

In addition, O’Dell and his family once operated a small store and diner on the adjoining property.

What’s more, the River-to-River Trail Society is keeping alive another of O’Dell’s legacies.

“The other thing John did for many years was the series of public hikes in the fall and spring,” Ferguson said. “We begin those in the beginning of October and it runs through the weekend of Thanksgiving. Then in the spring we start in March and go into the first weekend in May. We have guided tours, they are free to the public.”