Outdoors | Rob and Rhonda Rothrock create 15-acres of prairie

“It’s evolved.” he said. “I bought the place in 1977 and worked construction all my life. Rhonda and I got together in 2001. The fields here were old pasture. I kept them mowed and stuff like that. I had prairie plants planted in the yard from the beginning. Then in 2003, Rhonda and I were planting different things close to the house in the field, I plowed up about a 10-foot wide strip all around the property. We decided we were going to buy a bunch of prairie seed.

“We did that and it was kind of a joke. All the cheap seed, they’re all annuals and all yellow. They all bloomed the first year. We called it the ‘Yellow Brick Road’. All the rare stuff we planted; we never did see that. I freaked out that it was going to spread. Before it went to seed, I mowed that down. Then we thought, ‘We’ll go collecting.’”

So, they scoured the Southern Illinois countryside, searching for remnants of prairie. They collected some seed here, some other there. Over time, their personal natural wonderland began taking shape.