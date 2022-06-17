Outdoors | Sarah Capps' paintings draw viewers into Southern Illinois landscapes

When you look at a Sarah Capps painting, you see more than colors on paper. You are drawn into nature, into her life.

A watercolorist who grew up on a farm Belle Rive, Capps expresses a sense of calm, solitude and well-being in her work. Although trained in jewelry and metalsmithing, she has a Masters of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Capps gained notoriety through her painting.

She had to go no farther than a small creek on the family farm for inspiration. Capps’ works show the creek adorned with fields of bluebells in the spring. You can almost feel the sun on your face and the chilly wind on your neck when you view the painting.

Capps painted the creek flowing through fields of snow and in stark spring scenes when emergent vegetation remains a distant hope.

“That’s my church,” she said softly. “That’s my church. It’s really quiet down there. You don’t hear outside noises. It’s just the wind, the water trickling, the birds. Nature is something that has always inspired me.”

Unlike many watercolorists, Capps doesn’t paint in broad strokes. Her work is meticulously detailed, from the tiny branches in trees to the distinct individual leaves in a field of bluebells.

Where does the patience come from?

“Oh, just one leaf after another,” she said. “It gives me something to think about.”

And, her craft has been honed through experience. Capps knew she wanted to be an artist since age three.

“When I was about three years old, my sister, who was a bossy seven years older than me, she was giving me drawing lessons,” Capps said. “We had this wallpaper our mom had given us as scraps. She was sitting in kind of profile to me. She said, ‘Now look at me. Now draw my forehead. Look at me and draw my forehead.

“So, I did. ‘Now, draw my nose,’ she said. So I did. It was like magic. She appeared on my paper. It was an epiphany for a three-year-old. I knew it was something I was going to do the rest of my life. I didn’t know what art was.”

Capps turned that moment into a career as a teacher and a prolific artist. She taught at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Eastern Kentucky University and spent the last 23 years of her career at Rend Lake College.

Teaching helped her find a home with watercolors.

“Well, it was kind of handy when I was teaching because with watercolor you can just swoosh out your brush and lay it down,” Capps said. “If you’re working in oils or acrylics, you have to do a lot of cleanup. I’ve done them both, but I didn’t care for them.”

Ironically, Capps’ sister, an artist in her own right, enrolled in her younger sister’s classes.

“When I was teaching she took my classes,” Capps said. “Her work comes out to meet you and my work invites you in. That was our personalities as well.”

Although Capps works primarily in landscapes, she likes to drive around Southern Illinois and paint whatever catches her fancy, whether it’s a crowd of people waiting in line at Sesser’s Custard Stand, or a field full of derelict tractors.

Whatever the subject, people are drawn to her work.

“I’m glad they are,” she said. “I think a lot of people are drawn to realism and landscape also. Aside from that, I’m really not that surprised, but I am delighted they like my work. Basically, I paint for myself, and if other people like it, I’m happy as I can be. People like nature and I just want to remind them, look at nature, don’t just pass by in your car. Look at it in detail.”

Her works are part of the permanent collections at SIU, Cedarhurst in Mount Vernon, the Dunnegan Art Center in Bolivar, Mo., the executive mansion in Springfield, Eastern Illinois University and Frontier College.

To commission, or purchase, a piece of art, call 618-316-4779.

