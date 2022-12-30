 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Outdoors | Scenes from this past year

  • 0

When looking back at 2022 it seemed as if I hadn’t spent as much time outdoors as normal.

However, after perusing my photo files I realized that wasn’t quite true. The amount of time may have been limited, but the photos show it was quality time.

Our travels took us to Badlands National Park and Custer State Park in South Dakota. We also spent some time in Florida. But, as always, most of our time was spent here in Southern Illinois – one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the United States.

So, while this 2022 Year in Pictures features photos from around the country, the focus remains on Southern Illinois.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News