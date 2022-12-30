Outdoors | Scenes from this past year

When looking back at 2022 it seemed as if I hadn’t spent as much time outdoors as normal.

However, after perusing my photo files I realized that wasn’t quite true. The amount of time may have been limited, but the photos show it was quality time.

Our travels took us to Badlands National Park and Custer State Park in South Dakota. We also spent some time in Florida. But, as always, most of our time was spent here in Southern Illinois – one of the most ecologically diverse areas in the United States.

So, while this 2022 Year in Pictures features photos from around the country, the focus remains on Southern Illinois.