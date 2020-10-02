 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoors | Seizing the moment to capture natures beauty in photos
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Outdoors | Seizing the moment to capture natures beauty in photos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRAB ORCHARD REFUGE — My last several photo expeditions had frankly been disappointing.

It’s not that there were no animals about, it’s just that one trip after another yielded long-distance viewing of the usual suspects … a great blue heron here, an American crow there with a couple deer thrown in for good measure.

In nature’s defense, I wasn’t working that hard at it. Most of the trips had come at midday.

So, hoping to skew the odds in my favor, the alarm was set for 6 a.m. – well before sunrise at this time of year. By the time equipment was gathered and the car was loaded, I drove into the entrance of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge a few minutes before 7 a.m.

The sun had just cleared the horizon and a thin veil of water covered the lake and creeks.

Birds were active as I inched along Refuge Drive, but most were perched in the highest branches and the still-gray sky made it difficult to identify them. But, I did notice deer were everywhere. And, as I turned a corner my eyes were treated to something I’d never seen before, a doe nursing her fawn.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amazingly, neither lowering the car window nor my frantic movements to get a clear shot, rattled the deer. The fawn fed hungrily while mom kept a nervous, although unwavering, eye on me.

That amazing sight kicked off an outstanding morning of natural sights.

The normally camera-shy kildeer seemed intent on getting a quality portrait taken, a couple of black-throated green warblers, making a stopover on their migratory southern flight revealed themselves, a great blue heron swooped into a nearby tree, a flock of turkey hens didn’t let my presence interfere with their morning feeding and I watched in amazement as a chickadee tore apart a thistle bloom.

It was one of those days you couldn’t wait to get home and see the photos on the computer screen. Moreover, it was such a good experience, I set the alarm for 30 minutes earlier the following morning.

Although catching lightning in a bottle two days in a row doesn’t happen often, the next day was just as exciting.

This time the nursing doe was replaced by a pair of big bucks strutting their stuff, more kildeer and a female common yellowthroat pausing in the early morning light.

These photographs are the result.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News