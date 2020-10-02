Outdoors | Seizing the moment to capture natures beauty in photos

CRAB ORCHARD REFUGE — My last several photo expeditions had frankly been disappointing.
It’s not that there were no animals about, it’s just that one trip after another yielded long-distance viewing of the usual suspects … a great blue heron here, an American crow there with a couple deer thrown in for good measure.
In nature’s defense, I wasn’t working that hard at it. Most of the trips had come at midday.
So, hoping to skew the odds in my favor, the alarm was set for 6 a.m. – well before sunrise at this time of year. By the time equipment was gathered and the car was loaded, I drove into the entrance of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge a few minutes before 7 a.m.
The sun had just cleared the horizon and a thin veil of water covered the lake and creeks.
Birds were active as I inched along Refuge Drive, but most were perched in the highest branches and the still-gray sky made it difficult to identify them. But, I did notice deer were everywhere. And, as I turned a corner my eyes were treated to something I’d never seen before, a doe nursing her fawn.
Support Local Journalism
Amazingly, neither lowering the car window nor my frantic movements to get a clear shot, rattled the deer. The fawn fed hungrily while mom kept a nervous, although unwavering, eye on me.
That amazing sight kicked off an outstanding morning of natural sights.
The normally camera-shy kildeer seemed intent on getting a quality portrait taken, a couple of black-throated green warblers, making a stopover on their migratory southern flight revealed themselves, a great blue heron swooped into a nearby tree, a flock of turkey hens didn’t let my presence interfere with their morning feeding and I watched in amazement as a chickadee tore apart a thistle bloom.
It was one of those days you couldn’t wait to get home and see the photos on the computer screen. Moreover, it was such a good experience, I set the alarm for 30 minutes earlier the following morning.
Although catching lightning in a bottle two days in a row doesn’t happen often, the next day was just as exciting.
This time the nursing doe was replaced by a pair of big bucks strutting their stuff, more kildeer and a female common yellowthroat pausing in the early morning light.
These photographs are the result.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!