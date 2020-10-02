Outdoors | Seizing the moment to capture natures beauty in photos

CRAB ORCHARD REFUGE — My last several photo expeditions had frankly been disappointing.

It’s not that there were no animals about, it’s just that one trip after another yielded long-distance viewing of the usual suspects … a great blue heron here, an American crow there with a couple deer thrown in for good measure.

In nature’s defense, I wasn’t working that hard at it. Most of the trips had come at midday.

So, hoping to skew the odds in my favor, the alarm was set for 6 a.m. – well before sunrise at this time of year. By the time equipment was gathered and the car was loaded, I drove into the entrance of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge a few minutes before 7 a.m.

The sun had just cleared the horizon and a thin veil of water covered the lake and creeks.

Birds were active as I inched along Refuge Drive, but most were perched in the highest branches and the still-gray sky made it difficult to identify them. But, I did notice deer were everywhere. And, as I turned a corner my eyes were treated to something I’d never seen before, a doe nursing her fawn.

