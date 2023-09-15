About 18 months ago, my wife and I and several friends began a drive to have the Shawnee National Forest redesignated as a national park.

We talked about the issue at length before going public with the idea.

Naïve, as I was, I thought the notion would be met with universal approval … well, at least nearly universal approval.

What’s not to like about the idea?

A Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve would shine a well-deserved spotlight on the natural wonders of Southern Illinois. Who among us hasn’t smiled with pride when we witness looks of awe from friends and family when they see Garden of the Gods, Burden Falls, Inspiration Point and Bell Smith Springs for the first time?

National parks bring great prestige and economic benefits. A University of Houston study published in 2021 shows that national park designation brings a 3% increase in employment and four percent increase in wages to a region.

And, that’s not just theoretical. We’ve researched Fayette County, West Virginia, where New River Gorge National Park, the nation’s newest national park, is located. Visits to the region, calls to public officials and National Park Service attendance figures verify what the Houston study stated – people are moving into the region, new businesses are opening and existing businesses are thriving.

National park visitation is driving that surge. NPS figures show tourism increased from 1.1 million visitors to 1.7 million (37%) in the first year after designation.

Think of what a difference that would make in the economically depressed region we live in. The 11 counties that make up the Shawnee region are among the poorest in the state and our population has dropped dramatically in the past 30 years.

If ever a region needed an economic boost, it’s Southern Illinois.

From the beginning, our proposal, which is simply to transfer the existing Shawnee National Forest from the control of the U.S. Forest Service (Department of Agriculture) to the U.S. Park Service (Department of the Interior) has been countered by widespread misinformation.

Some Southern Illinoisans think the Shawnee is already a national park. Others think the forest is under state control and don’t want the federal government involved. (Spoiler alert: The federal government has controlled Shawnee lands since 1939.)

Others have stated that hunting, horseback riding and bicycling won’t be allowed. Those contentions can be quickly debunked by going to: Visit - Horseback Riding & Stock Use (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov); Visit - Biking (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov); Visit - Hunting (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Remarkably, others have stated the National Park Service does “zero” management … yes, that claim was actually made at a public meeting. That’s a remarkable statement since this country has been entrusting its most unique, fragile and spectacular places to the Department of the Interior care since Yellowstone was established on March 1, 1972.

To see just how extensive National Park Service management is in terms of invasive species, fire management wildlife management, please consult: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/policy/upload/MP_2006.pdf.

Despite the naysayers, we’ve made considerable progress in the past 18 months. We’ve gathered public support from all corners of the state, collected thousands of signatures and have Illinoisans aware of the fact that our beautiful state is more than cornfields and Chicago.

Think of what a national park can do for Southern Illinois.

Visitors from all over the country, 10% of the U.S. population is within a seven-hour drive to Southern Illinois, will want to visit the newest national park. There are just 63 in the nation. Southern Illinois University and area community colleges can parlay that prestige into a recruiting tool, “Get your degree in the middle of a national park.”

Last but not least, the world will be introduced to the flora and fauna that make Southern Illinois one of the most special places on the earth ... but, those of us who live here already know that.