Outdoors | Shawnee Saunterers group growing in popularity

They’re coming out of the woodwork to walk in the woods.
For the past year or so Kristi Annegers of Carbondale toyed with the idea of forming a hiking club for the over-50 crowd. In March, she announced the formation of the Shawnee Saunterers. It turns out her timing was perfect.
“I was looking online for different hiking groups,” she said. “I saw some things out there. Some had paid tour guides, but there didn’t seem to be a niche for older folks that want to be active. I just decided to start a group.
“We’re up to like 700 members, which was beyond my wildest expectations. I think that speaks to the need that was out there. I got a lot of positive feedback.”
The Facebook group has drawn members from Metropolis to central Illinois to Metro East and Missouri.
An avid hiker, Annegers said her parents and friends frequently expressed concerns about her walking alone in some of the remote areas of Southern Illinois. Venturing solo on the trail didn’t bother Annegers, but the instant popularity of the Shawnee Saunterers indicates others were looking for company on the trails.
“I really wasn’t sure what to expect,” Annegers said. “Literally overnight it just exploded. Initially, it was friends of mine, from there, friends invite friends, the word of mouth thing. It just took off. I thought I’d have a couple hundred at most. This has been beyond my wildest expectations.”
The “saunterers” name was carefully chosen. It borrows on the philosophy of John Muir.
Hiking — “I don’t like either the word or the thing. People ought to saunter in the mountains — not hike,” said Muir.
“I wanted to let people know we are going to go at a little more relaxed pace,” Annegers said.
Most of the Shawnee Saunterers walks are less than four miles. And, all are educational experiences.
“We have folks that are so knowledgeable, lots of people who are into photography” Annegers said. “There seem to be so many people that seem to be so interested to trees and plants and can tell you the names of all the flowers. We’re all learning from each other in that regard.”
Initially, Annegers set up 10 hikes, which are listed on the Shawnee Saunterers Facebook page. There are hikes planned through October.
These weekend hikes are limited to 25 participants.
“The biggest issue is parking in a lot of these areas,” Annegers said. “We also try to consider, what can we reasonably manage to keep an eye on folks. Typically, anywhere between 10 and 25.”
However, she quickly discovered there was an appetite for more hikes. Another set of hikes were scheduled for weekdays.
“On some of the weekday hikes where some of the more hardcore Saunterers take part, we will hike farther if that is the consensus” Annegers said. “One of the things I think in terms of need in the heels of this pandemic, people have been depressed and isolated. The mental health benefits of being in the forest are incredible and valuable, being able to connect with others again.”
She said seeing people enjoying personal interactions on the trail has been one of the most gratifying aspects of the Shawnee Saunterers.
Although most of the “saunters” are based in the Shawnee National Forest, the group does venture out into other areas. Participation is free.
“It’s totally free,” Annegers said. “In my description (on the Facebook page) I say nature is free and so is this group.”
Anyone interested in the group, or participating in the hikes can go to the Shawnee Saunterers Facebook page. Annegers can be reached at salukij9301@gmail.com.