Outdoors | Shawnee Saunterers group growing in popularity

They’re coming out of the woodwork to walk in the woods.

For the past year or so Kristi Annegers of Carbondale toyed with the idea of forming a hiking club for the over-50 crowd. In March, she announced the formation of the Shawnee Saunterers. It turns out her timing was perfect.

“I was looking online for different hiking groups,” she said. “I saw some things out there. Some had paid tour guides, but there didn’t seem to be a niche for older folks that want to be active. I just decided to start a group.

“We’re up to like 700 members, which was beyond my wildest expectations. I think that speaks to the need that was out there. I got a lot of positive feedback.”

The Facebook group has drawn members from Metropolis to central Illinois to Metro East and Missouri.

An avid hiker, Annegers said her parents and friends frequently expressed concerns about her walking alone in some of the remote areas of Southern Illinois. Venturing solo on the trail didn’t bother Annegers, but the instant popularity of the Shawnee Saunterers indicates others were looking for company on the trails.