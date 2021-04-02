Outdoors | Sibley's 'What It’s Like To Be A Bird' a welcome addition to home library

Even if your bookshelves aren’t lined with birding guides by Roger Tory Peterson, National Geographic, The Audubon Society, or even David Allen Sibley, Sibley’s latest work, “What It’s Like To Be A Bird” would be a welcome addition to any home library.
Featuring Sibley’s meticulous drawings, this is as much a coffee table book as a scientific tome. Sibley has published one of North America’s definitive bird guides.
The prose, though sparse is entertaining, yet informative. You’ll find yourself leafing through the book, finding a drawing that catches your eye, then reading the accompanying collection of factoids and two minutes later you’ll tell yourself, “Hmm, I never knew that.”
The book, published in 2020, is largely science couched as entertainment. Learning hasn’t been this much fun since you sat in front of the television and learned the ABCs from Big Bird.
While enjoying the colorful drawings, the reader will learn things about birds “From flying to nesting, eating to singing … what birds are doing and why” as the cover promises. However, the information is presented in such a way that it doesn’t feel overwhelming, as is often the case in bird guides.
And, as is never the case, at least for me, the introduction is as vital and interesting as the remainder of the book. The introduction contains snippets of information about the variety of birds, growing new feathers, coloration and a bird’s sense of smell, sight and taste.
There are also practical hints on attracting birds to your backyard as well as feeding practices.
Again, the information is presented in bullet-point form that makes it eminently readable and easily digestible. At no point did I ever feel like I had to pick up the book and read it from cover-to-cover. The material is presented in such a manner that you can pick and choose what to read, whether you have all afternoon to devote to the book, or just 10 to 15 minutes before bedtime.
The general body of the book is divided into what are generally 2-to-4 page chapters. Typically, one of the pages is a full-size illustration. As in the introduction, the text is presented in bullet-point fashion, although the text in the body of the book is more detailed.
Unlike guide books, not every species is treated separately. Sibley devotes chapters to families of birds, such as woodpeckers, tanagers, wood warblers and hummingbirds. On the other hand, there are other chapters that deal with specific birds like the pileated woodpecker, the flicker or the scrub jay.
Sibley has done a masterful job of presented hundreds of pages of information in a form that is a pleasure to read – it’s almost like watching a National Geographic documentary on television. You’ll find yourself reading for pleasure while effortlessly picking up a wealthy of information.