Outdoors | Sibley's 'What It’s Like To Be A Bird' a welcome addition to home library

There are also practical hints on attracting birds to your backyard as well as feeding practices.

Again, the information is presented in bullet-point form that makes it eminently readable and easily digestible. At no point did I ever feel like I had to pick up the book and read it from cover-to-cover. The material is presented in such a manner that you can pick and choose what to read, whether you have all afternoon to devote to the book, or just 10 to 15 minutes before bedtime.

The general body of the book is divided into what are generally 2-to-4 page chapters. Typically, one of the pages is a full-size illustration. As in the introduction, the text is presented in bullet-point fashion, although the text in the body of the book is more detailed.

Unlike guide books, not every species is treated separately. Sibley devotes chapters to families of birds, such as woodpeckers, tanagers, wood warblers and hummingbirds. On the other hand, there are other chapters that deal with specific birds like the pileated woodpecker, the flicker or the scrub jay.

Sibley has done a masterful job of presented hundreds of pages of information in a form that is a pleasure to read – it’s almost like watching a National Geographic documentary on television. You’ll find yourself reading for pleasure while effortlessly picking up a wealthy of information.

