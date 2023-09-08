OLIVE BRANCH – The sun was shining brightly on an unseasonably cool late summer day when Maja Kuzcynski of Romeoville and Lindsay Rastgoo stepped out of their canoes at Alexander County’s Horseshoe Lake.

The duo, law students in Southern Illinois University’s Sheila Simon’s Property 1 class, had spent about an hour gliding the mirror-like surface of the lake, navigating the narrow passages between the towering cypress and tupelo trees.

By all accounts, their excursion had been a success. At least they were drier than several of their classmates whose first experience in canoes didn’t fare so well.

Despite the smiles and a newfound appreciation for Southern Illinois’ natural beauty, neither Kuzcynski nor Rastgoo understood the correlation between canoeing and law school.

“This is exactly why I signed up … to miss class and go canoeing,” Rastgoo said with a laugh.

“But it all relates to property,” she added pensively.

The first-year law student was correct on the last count. On, the other hand, neither she nor Kuzcynski had experienced the second half of Simon’s field trip – a tour of Dogtooth Bend. Dogtooth Bend is the property that lies between the Mississippi River and Horseshoe Lake.

The region was inundated by flood waters when the Len Small Levee broke in 2016. As a result of the flooding most of the land was covered by deep layers of sand, rendering it unfit to return to agricultural use. Recently, the National Resources Conservation Service has been negotiating the purchase of conservation easements in Dogtooth Bend.

The easements allow the landowners to retain ownership of the land, but limits the activities they can pursue on the land. The tour allowed students to not only see the desolate landscape the flooding created, but also to see the empty homes and abandoned farm buildings.

“They learned about easements on the tour and the way we can divide up property rights,” Simon said. “The easements allow someone to still own the property, and yet sell their right to grow crops on it. It allows the land to be restored to what it used to be like, to something that can help all of us. It’s only because we can split up property ownership in that way. That’s what I’ll be teaching my students, and now they have a picture of what a conservation easement is like.”

And, the canoeing played an integral role in that lesson.

“I’m hoping they’ll put it together,” Simon said. “I’ve been trying to teach them that we’re not just paddling in Horseshoe Lake because it’s fun … which it is, but because this used to be the course of the river. The river looks like it wants to take a chance at another Horseshoe Lake in Dogtooth Bend. I want them to be able to see how property can change. We think it is so fixed. It’s not.

“This land means a lot to a lot of people," she added. "This is a way they can get some value out of it and contribute to the rest of us and still own the land.”

Simon noted there is no law against having fun while learning. She had pre-recorded two lectures regarding conservation easements for the students, which they were able to listen to on the bus ride to and from Olive Branch.

“It’s (conservation easement) not something a lot of people know about,” Simon said. “It’s not something a lot of people use, but it’s perfect for this land that is regularly flooded, predictably flooded, so not well suited to a lot of other uses.

“I’m completely convinced, my students come in excited about what they can do as lawyers. I want to reinforce that. I want to reinforce for them that lawyers are the people who can help make this kind of conservation arrangement happen,” she continued.

And, the field trip, which was sponsored by the Mellon Foundation, may have had the desired results.

“I just want to try something new,” Kuzcynski said. “I’m really interested in hearing how we connect this to our property class because this seems kind of random, to go out canoeing and then have it be used as a class lesson as well.”

At the very least, Kuzcynski said Horseshoe Lake was a beautiful spot and would return if the opportunity presents itself.