Outdoors | SIU's Touch of Nature is betting on mountain bike trails becoming destination

Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature made a bet — that if they built it, a mountain bike trail — riders would come.
And that bet has already paid off despite the fact 10 miles of multi-use trails haven’t officially opened, according to J.D. Tanner, Touch of Nature’s director.
Touch of Nature, SIU's outdoor environmental education center, completed the trails' first phase of construction in October, but there are plans for an additional 20 miles of trails.
“They’ve been busy,” Tanner said. “With COVID, we haven’t technically opened. Right now, I’m looking at a May 1 opening date. We haven’t marketed or advertised anything. On a sunny day, we’ll see 60-70 riders, that’s with no marketing. That’s really good. That’s just word of mouth in this area.”
When Tanner arrived at SIU from New Mexico seven years ago, one of the first things he recognized was a dearth of mountain biking trails. There is no other trail system in Southern Illinois designed specifically for bicyclists.
“Where I moved here from in New Mexico, mountain biking was huge,” he said. “We were in the desert and all year long bikers would come down from Colorado and ride their bikes on our trails.
“We’re a riding destination (Touch of Nature) year-round if we have the trails. At this point, this are no designated mountain biking trails in Southern Illinois. We’re the only purpose-built mountain biking trails in Southern Illinois. Our trails were built and designed especially for mountain bikers.”
Matt Garrison, an avid cyclist from Carbondale, said he believes the mountain biking scene in Southern Illinois has never been fully realized.
"The existing trails for mountain biking in the area have never really been optimal. There are specific mountain bike features like jumps, berms, that have been created that are specific to the mountain bike experience. You don’t see those types of things anywhere else in Southern Illinois other than these Touch of Nature Trails," he said.
“There are some trails out there, at Cedar Lake and Kinkaid Lake, but they weren’t trails designed specifically for mountain bikes. These trails are the first to my knowledge designed specifically for, and solely for that purpose. It’s a real watershed moment as a tourist attraction really. I think people will come from cities in droves once they learn these trails are here.”
Garrison also gave the trail system a review that would boost Touch of Nature’s Yelp rating.
“For one thing, the land and the forest that Touch of Nature oversees out there is just beautiful pristine woods,” he said. “Kind of a mature woodland area where the forest is very open so you can see really well and you get into areas where there are sandstone rock outcroppings, where the trail is going over rock and going down to a lot of beautiful creek areas.
“It’s fun, fast and challenging.”
Garrison noted that signage is currently lacking, an issue that will be rectified by the May 1 opening, according to Tanner.
Tanner said the trail system was devised to appeal to beginners and novices, with some treats thrown in for the experienced rider.
“We designed it so it was centered around introducing our locals to biking,” he said. “Most of the trails we have are beginner to moderate level, with some advanced in there as well. That beginner and moderate was the focus for this phase of building.”
However, the hope is that Touch of Nature will eventually become a mountain biking mecca.
“We wanted it to be a new quality of life enhancement for our locals,” Tanner said. “The other big part of this is the economic impact we have on the community with big festivals and events. We’re going to discuss putting together a series of racing events over the year.
“We’re shooting for 8-9 bigger events every year on the system. What we really hope to see is to start some middle school and high school racing leagues. That would bring in teams from surrounding states to race on our trails. Mountain biking is a collegiate sport as well. If the interest is there from the university we might develop our own racing club, if not racing team. There is a lot of potential in the mountain biking world.”