Outdoors | SIU's Touch of Nature is betting on mountain bike trails becoming destination

“It’s fun, fast and challenging.”

Garrison noted that signage is currently lacking, an issue that will be rectified by the May 1 opening, according to Tanner.

Tanner said the trail system was devised to appeal to beginners and novices, with some treats thrown in for the experienced rider.

“We designed it so it was centered around introducing our locals to biking,” he said. “Most of the trails we have are beginner to moderate level, with some advanced in there as well. That beginner and moderate was the focus for this phase of building.”

However, the hope is that Touch of Nature will eventually become a mountain biking mecca.

“We wanted it to be a new quality of life enhancement for our locals,” Tanner said. “The other big part of this is the economic impact we have on the community with big festivals and events. We’re going to discuss putting together a series of racing events over the year.