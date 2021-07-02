Outdoors | Smoky Mountain National Park is immense — but intimately beautiful

There is an immenseness about Smoky Mountain National Park that is palpable.

The park itself is massive, more than 522,000 acres of massive hardwoods, pines, rolling rivers waterfalls and breathtaking vistas. There are the critters, the black bear and elk that roam the forests and meadows.

And, there is the natural history. The Smokies are considered to be one of the oldest mountain ranges on the planet, somewhere between 200-300 million years old – give or take a millennium.

But, there is also an intimacy about the place.

Laurel Falls, a 30-40 foot waterfall, seems to have carved out a perfect spot among the towering hardwoods. Despite, the crowd of tourists snapping pictures, there is a feeling of serenity, as if nature is comfortable in its own skin.

The road through Cade’s Cove, once a settlement of nearly 700 people, is 11 miles long, but between exhibits at old cabin sights, views of black bear roaming in the pastures, it feels like a short walk.

But, comfortable though it seems, there is no escaping the grandeur.